Hunter Greene sets velocity records in scoreless start, but Reds lose on walk-off error

ST. LOUIS – Hunter Greene went 48 days between Major League starts because of a stint on the injured list , but if anyone forgot about his talent, he offered a reminder to everybody Saturday.

Greene showcased record velocity with his fastball and dared hitters to try to catch up with it.

Spoiler alert, it was too much heat.

He pitched six scoreless innings before he reached his pitch count, continuing to ramp up from a shoulder strain. He struck out a career-high 11 batters without issuing a walk. His average fastball velocity – average – was 101 mph.

"That’s one of the best starts I’ve ever seen," Cincinnati Reds Manager David Bell said after a 1-0 loss in 11 innings. "He just absolutely dominated."

Greene’s performance was just one piece of a captivating pitcher’s duel before the Reds lost on a wild, walk-off fielder’s choice throwing error. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner scored the game-winning run when Nick Senzel's throw to the plate deflected off his left elbow.

Knizner snaked his route down the third-base line to the grass and the Reds vehemently argued he moved out of the baseline before he was hit by the throw. The Reds were swept in Saturday's doubleheader and have lost nine of their last 10 games.

"He established his lane, it was obviously in my way of trying to throw it home," Senzel said. "I tried to give myself a little room to throw it. I tried to make a good throw and it just hit him."

Said Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol: "That's textbook, to be honest with you. The guys talk about it quite a bit. It's something we review. For him to pull it off right there, that's the perfect play."

A sold-out crowd of 48,299, the fourth-largest since Busch Stadium III opened in 2006, came to watch Albert Pujols chase history, who struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, but they had a brilliant pitcher's duel as a consolation prize.

Greene had a stretch where he struck out five consecutive batters, all on fastballs. Brendan Donovan was one of the victims in the third inning where Greene made the leadoff hitter look silly. Donovan fouled a 102-mph fastball, was badly fooled by a 92-mph slider and then watched a 101-mph fastball for strike three.

"We’re talking about a first-place team with outstanding hitters up and down the lineup, left and right, it didn’t matter," Bell said. "He just attacked with a great fastball, great slider. He threw strikes. He had strikeouts. He didn’t walk anyone. It just doesn’t get any better than that and that is in Hunter’s first start back.

"Tonight, he was on a little bit of an abbreviated pitch count, but down the road that has complete game written all over it."

The 23-year-old flamethrower is the youngest pitcher in the Majors and overpowered one of the top offenses in the league. Greene permitted four singles, including one bunt single, and only one runner touched second base when he was on the mound.

Greene threw 47 fastballs above 100 mph, a record since pitch-tracking data was collected in 2008, and 33 fastballs above 101. He peaked at 102.6 mph, the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher since at least 2008.

"I know what my velo is, but there is a lot more to being a pitcher and especially wanting to be one of the best pitchers," Greene said. "I recognize that. I understand that. For me, it’s being able to put all the tools together and be that well-rounded pitcher and player. I don’t catch myself looking up there."

Velocity, as Greene said, is just one part of the equation. What made Saturday different was the way he painted elevated fastballs at the top of the strike zone. Paul Goldschmidt, the leading candidate for National League MVP, struck out in all three of his at-bats against Greene.

The Cardinals were almost powerless to stop him. As a team, they have the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the Majors, but they whiffed on nearly half of their swings against Greene (19 of 43, 44%). By the end of the third inning, Greene had recorded eight of his nine outs via strikeout.

"Pitched really well up in the zone," catcher Austin Romine said. "A lot of strikeouts up there and it didn’t really seem like they had an answer for him."

Greene hasn’t allowed a run in his last 13 innings when including his last starts before his stint on the IL. In his last five starts, he’s posted a 2.15 ERA with 40 strikeouts and eight walks in 29 1/3 innings. Match that with Nick Lodolo’s progress, plus Graham Ashcraft should return next week, and the Reds hope they have a dominant trio to build their rotation around.

"I see Hunter getting stronger," Bell said. "He had a little bit of a setback, but in some ways maybe he turned that into a positive. He definitely came back stronger. There is no reason why that is not going to continue."

José Quintana wasn’t as flashy with his pitches as Greene, but he was even more effective. The left-hander spun eight shutout innings, yielding two hits, one hit batter and zero walks in an entertaining pitchers' duel.

After the Reds went hitless in the top of the 10th inning, TJ Friedl extended the game with his defense. The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out, and Knizner hit a shallow fly ball to left field. Friedl barely avoided shortstop Jose Barrero as he ran toward the infield to make the catch, then fired a throw to the plate that beat Corey Dickerson, the runner at third, by several steps for the inning-ending out.

"It’s kind of fun because you really aren’t supposed to get out of those situations," Bell said. "Your back is completely back against the wall. I was really impressed with our defenders and our pitching. They had fun just attacking and being aggressive with nothing to lose."

In the bottom of the 11th inning, the Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs. A bunt single was the Cardinals' first hit since the fourth inning. Goldschmidt hit a grounder to Senzel, who was playing third as a part of a five-man infield alignment, and Senzel's chance to keep the game alive deflected away.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hunter Greene sets velocity records in scoreless start, but Reds lose on walk-off error