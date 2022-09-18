ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis football beats Arkansas State in home opener. Mission accomplished. Sort of. | Giannotto

By Mark Giannotto, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07g2F3_0hzzKOLW00

MEMPHIS — Gut reactions from Memphis football's 44-32 win over Arkansas State in its home opener Saturday:

Memphis will take the win

This didn’t need to be a masterpiece. This didn’t need to be pretty. This didn’t even need to include two game-saving touchdowns by two new Memphis transfers (although it sure was nice wide receiver Joe Scates and tailback Jay Ducker came to the rescue in the fourth quarter).

This home opener just needed to be a win, no matter how dicey it got late.

It needed to keep Memphis on course, and keep the 32,620 fans who showed up invested in what could still be this season.

Mission accomplished. Sort of.

By the way, the mission won’t be any different the next two weeks, when North Texas and Temple come to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Coach Ryan Silverfield and his bosses believe he has a foundation in place that can return this program to the heights it was at when Silverfield took over three years ago. The jury is still out.

But to get there, he has to generate some momentum, on the field and in the stands. Maybe that didn't happen Saturday when Memphis struggled to put away a team it was favored to beat by two touchdowns.

But the four-game homestand these Tigers began Saturday is an opportunity they can't squander. Nor should they.

It's entirely reasonable to expect Memphis to be 4-1 heading into a Friday night showdown with Houston on Oct. 7, and even that challenge looks less daunting now that Houston lost back-to-back games to Texas Tech and Kansas.

They're still on track to make that happen. It's all that matters for the time being.

To run or not to run

Quarterback Seth Henigan had a second straight fabulous performance, throwing for 360 yards and three touchdowns and running for another TD. Tight end Caden Prieskorn emerged as a valuable security blanket for Henigan, and never more so than that fourth down conversion on the go-ahead touchdown drive. Scates, meanwhile, continued to flash as a valuable downfield threat, this time barreling through Arkansas State defenders for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Tigers averaged 18.9 yards per completion against Arkansas State.

The issue, though, was this weird insistence on proving Memphis is a team that can run the ball when it has largely been inefficient running the ball since Silverfield became coach. It's a re-occurring theme, even if it didn't cost the Tigers in this one. When it mattered most, the run game rescued Memphis as Ducker scored the game-winning touchdown on a 39-yard jaunt.

Still, the play calling got borderline bizarre at times given Henigan's success in the air.

Henigan attempted just three passes on the opening two drives after halftime, resulting in two punts right when the defense was getting stops. Then came another conservative (and unsuccessful) run play on third-and-5 in the fourth quarter with Memphis clinging to a three-point lead. It settled for a 47-yard field goal that rang hollow just as soon as Arkansas State grabbed the lead with a touchdown on the ensuing possession.

Silverfield and company got a measure of redemption given how the Tigers escaped with a victory. They were able to win an offensive shootout by finishing it off on the ground.

But perhaps the Tigers could have put this one away earlier if that third quarter had been called differently, however strange that sounds on a night when they gained 547 yards. It's worth watching moving forward as Silverfield comes to grips with what this Memphis team is, not what he wants it to be.

The waiting game

Memphis football fans had to wait two weeks longer than usual for Saturday’s home opener. Then they had to wait some more.

When kickoff arrived, Memphis and technology collided.

The line at Gate 4 to get inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium wrapped around the outer fence longer than anyone could remember. The dawn of the digital ticket era did not go off without any glitches.

Some sarcastically cheered upon finally having their digital ticket scanned. Some started sprinting up the ramp, not wanting to miss any more of the action. A few expressed anger. Most were simply annoyed their routine had been thrown off.

“It took forever,” said season ticket holder Chris Yarbrough. “This disappointed me.”

“We used to come in 30 minutes before the game. Now, it’ll be an hour before,” added Joel Crupie. “That’s what I just learned.”

“I never miss kickoff,” superfan Brandon Bumgarner chimed in matter-of-factly after he had missed kickoff while waiting for his ticket to be scanned.

This didn’t happen without warning, of course. The Memphis athletic department attempted for weeks to get the word out about the changes being instituted starting this season. Nonetheless, the first experience with only digital tickets for entry into the stadium and parking was jarring compared to previous seasons.

A glance around the country suggests what happened Saturday in Memphis was to be expected. Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Purdue, Iowa, and Wisconsin were among the schools that had issues with new digital ticketing systems in their first home game the past two seasons.

Memphis deputy athletic director Jeff Crane directed traffic at the Southern Avenue parking entrance, and then later manned a ticket scanner to help ease the transition. Once the entire line of fans had been shuttled through Gate 4, right as Memphis scored its first touchdown midway through the first quarter, he admitted this had been “a learning process.”

“We need people to download their tickets before arriving and arrive a little earlier,” Crane said. “We’ve got to get more staff and scanners. We’ll get better.”

"We are aware of the issues fans experienced entering the stadium as game time approached," Memphis athletics said in a statement. "We will continue to work with our partners at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to increase personnel at the gates as we implement two new processes in digital ticketing and additional security screening. We continue to strongly encourage fans to arrive early into the stadium and download their tickets prior to arriving at the gates. Instructions on how to use the ticketing pedestals will be communicated as people are in line.

If this is still happening at the end of the Tigers’ four-game homestand, the athletic department will deserve whatever criticism comes its way. But give Memphis at least another week to work through the kinks.

You can reach Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto via email at mgiannotto@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @mgiannotto

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis man’s mullet may move to championship round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is showing off his luscious locks and looking to move into the final round of the USA Mullet Championships. Joshua Laughter, 37, said he’s been growing his mullet for almost two years. Now he’s going for the gold. “I decided to enter because I want to win a mullet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Houston, AR
State
Iowa State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Jonesboro, AR
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Football
Memphis, TN
Football
State
Georgia State
Memphis, TN
Sports
WREG

MSCS may not be able to keep Germantown schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There was a full house for Monday night’s Memphis-Shelby County Schools community meeting to discuss the fate of four schools. The meeting comes as the deadline approaches to make a decision regarding the controversial “3G” bill involving three schools in Germantown. The district said the meeting was all about informing families and dozens […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

2 dead, 1 injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A two-vehicle crash at Walnut Grove and Perkins has left two people dead and one person injured Tuesday night. According to police, the male driver of the first vehicle was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The male driver and the female passenger in the second vehicle died at the scene. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis shooting caught on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State#Ohio State#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Tigers
WREG

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
actionnews5.com

Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall. As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.
MEMPHIS, TN
societyofrock.com

Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis

Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child and man shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court. They found two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcycle wreck sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck on the interstate Saturday. Police said there was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – It was a brief scare after a fire was discovered Friday morning at the Osceola High School football stadium. Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under the bleachers on the home side of the stadium and smelled smoke.
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Three critical after wreck on Stage Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash on Stage Road and Santa Valley in Bartlett. Police said two teens were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition and an adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD said this is an active investigation.
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes near Playhouse on the Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a car crash in Midtown near Playhouse on the Square. Around 11 a.m. two cars crashed at Union Avenue and Cooper Street on Monday. According to police, one person was transported non-critical to Methodist University. There is no other information at...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy