Memphis, TN

Memphis football gets two late touchdowns to escape Arkansas State

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Memphis football's home opener started ominously with fans stuck outside as the new digital ticket scanners caused issues. The hiccups continued against Arkansas State on Saturday night.

The Tigers’ offense couldn’t find a rhythm thanks to familiar run-game problems. Arkansas State threw the first scoring punch and traded blows with the Tigers all game.

But Memphis (2-1) delivered the final shots with running back Jevyon Ducker scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 2:08 left. After a fourth-down stop thanks to Arkansas State fumbling a lead snap, the Tigers finally exhaled with a 44-32 win at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Here’s what we learned from the Tigers’ first winning streak in nearly a calendar year.

Transfers deliver

After a scoreless third quarter, it was Memphis transfers that carried the Tigers’ offense in the fourth. Ducker’s 39-yard touchdown down the right side gave Memphis the lead after Arkansas State (2-1) scored to make it 32-31.

Joseph Scates broke free for a 51-yard touchdown to open the period and Chris Howard added a 47-yard field goal to continue his perfect start to his Tigers career. Given how poorly the Tigers’ transfers performed last year, this game showed the newcomers could have greater value.

For the second consecutive game, Scates delivered on a big play. Now Ducker has delivered a big moment.

In Seth Henigan, the Tigers must trust

Quarterback Seth Henigan kept the Tigers in a solid groove by throwing downfield and making good decisions. He finished with 360 yards and three touchdowns but could’ve had more.

Henigan only threw four pass attempts in the third quarter and the Tigers tried to keep establishing the run despite it not working. It was a strange plan given how well the passing game worked and Memphis had 10 passing plays of at least 15 yards.

The run game worked late in the fourth and Brandon Thomas put the game away with a 8-yard touchdown in the final minute. But the formula going forward might be to lean more on Henigan.

Caden Prieskorn’s emergence

Caden Prieskorn caught his first career touchdown against Navy last week and the Memphis tight end followed that up with a better performance Saturday. His first two catches went for touchdowns of 21 and 16 yards and he threw a block to spring Henigan free on his touchdown run.

The 6-foot-5 tight end isn’t the downfield threat Sean Dykes was but he’s a matchup problem in and near the red zone and he’s been great with blocking. As much as Javon Ivory has been effective on third downs, Prieskorn can probably help there too.

With three touchdowns in two games, Prieskorn is starting to announce he’ll have a productive role when called upon.

Tigers’ defense returns to old, bad habits

Memphis fans groaned when Arkansas State receiver Seydou Traore shook off Davian Mayo and broke free for a 51-yard touchdown to open the scoring. They were thrilled when the Tigers held Arkansas State to 19 yards and three punts to start the second half.

However, there were familiar problems. Memphis couldn’t get consistent pressure on quarterback James Blackman and didn’t create any takeaways. They allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns yet got the fourth down stop they needed to win.

There will be work to do going forward because the Tigers might have the offense to win shootouts. The defense hasn’t proved it can avoid them consistently.

Finally, a win streak

Memphis hadn’t won consecutive games since winning three consecutive games to open last season. Despite being 15-point favorites, the Tigers survived.

It was too soon to judge the Tigers after their first two games. Arkansas State showed a Tigers team that has a star in Henigan leading the air attack but a defense that needs more playmakers besides Quindell Johnson.

For now, Saturday was a relief for the home crowd. But close games might be too close for comfort to start this four-game homestand.

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network's 109 local sites.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter ( @Evan_B ) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football gets two late touchdowns to escape Arkansas State

