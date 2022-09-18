Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Hoops Staff Visits Western PA’s Top 2024 Prospects
Recently, the Pitt basketball staff has been on the road visiting players from all classes to scout and recruit future talent. This week, the Panthers staff has had its eyes on some of the top talent in Western Pennsylvania. On Monday, associate head coach Milan Brown was in North Hills...
News-Herald.com
Mayfield standout sprinter Nick Biega starts recruiting odyssey with visit to, offer from Iowa
This is a busy time of year for Nick Biega as it is. He just commenced his senior year as a multi-sport standout student-athlete at Mayfield, a key cog on the Wildcats’ football team. So there’s football, schoolwork and everything that goes into that final high school year amid...
News-Herald.com
Riverside vs. Avon Lake boys soccer: Beavers show capability, but concede two late goals in 4-2 road loss
AVON LAKE — Following a Sept. 19 match with Riverside, Avon Lake coach Pete Klepek paid the visitors a high compliment. He noted how he wanted to further strengthen his networking with Beavers coach Christian Kauzljar so his Shoremen could play their side again, a testament to Riverside’s capability.
4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday. Moon moved to 3-0 in...
News-Herald.com
Kirtland football: Philip LaVerde avoids serious injury in Week 5 win over Geneva
The highlight of the weekend for Kirtland head football coach Tiger LaVerde and his wife, Mary?. Their son, Philip was not only at the school’s homecoming dance, but he was dancing. That didn’t seem likely the previous evening when the senior fullback-linebacker of the Hornets was transported to a...
News-Herald.com
Naylor nearing rare feat; Captains, Hillcats win playoff series | Guardians minors roundup for Sept. 18
Bo Naylor is closing in on a rare offensive feat for a catcher, Tanner Bibee wrapped up a big season, and Lake County and Lynchburg both moved on to the championship round at their levels this past week in the Guardians minor leagues. Triple-A Columbus Clippers (2-4) The Clippers opened...
beavercountyradio.com
Former Football Coach Charged with Assaulting a Child at Neshannock High Football Field
(Neshannock Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Neshannock Township police are pursuing charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct against 41-year-old David Lawrence Thompson after He was accused of slamming a child to the ground at the Neshannock High School Football Field and hurting them. Authorities say that unreleased video shows...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
Big raises for disciplinary change? Gainey’s offer rejected by Pittsburgh police union
The City of Pittsburgh offered its police union substantial raises for new hires, but also sought big changes to disciplinary procedures, in a final offer that the rank-and-file ultimately rejected. That September rejection — by a vote of 377 to 206, according to Fraternal Order of Police [FOP] President Robert Swartzwelder — sends the union […] The post Big raises for disciplinary change? Gainey’s offer rejected by Pittsburgh police union appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man arrested on charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Pittsburgh man is among four others who were arrested recently on misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Department of Justice accused 21-year-old Thomas Carey of illegally entering the Capitol at approximately 2:16 p.m. that day. The five defendants are accused of moving throughout multiple levels, corridors and rooms of the building, including the office and conference room of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
WTOV 9
Man flees on foot after crash closes down parts of 7 north in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash closed down route 7 north between Logan Avenue and Steubenville on Wednesday morning. According to officials, an SUV was traveling north when the crash happened. The driver fled by jumping over the guard rail and tumbling down a hillside. Mingo Junction Firefighters...
wtae.com
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County
One lucky winner is holding a scratch-off ticket worth $1,000,000. The Price is Right Scratch Off ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 1700 block of Washington Road in Pittsburgh. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police: Missing woman found
PITTSBURGH — A missing woman who was last seen Monday night in downtown Pittsburgh has been safely located, police said. Pittsburgh police thanked the public for their help.
The Terrible Truck is still chugging along all these years later
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It took the Fan N'ATion crew two years to find the owner of the Terrible Truck, a modified 1920s Mack truck that was present at Three Rivers Stadium during the formative Steel Curtain years and beyond.Glenshaw's John Kaiser, the owner of the black-and-gold vehicle, opened up his garage to take Daisy Jade back in time."Mr. Rooney used to kid me about having a better parking place than him because I parked on the field," Kaiser said with a chuckle.It was Kaiser's dream to attend a Monday Night Football game, but he could never afford it. So, ever...
With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue
Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
Pittsburgh police investigating after 2 people fell from balcony in Mount Washington
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after two people fell from a balcony in Mount Washington early Tuesday. Officers were called to Satalio’s in the 20 block of Bailey Avenue just before 1:40 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a man and a woman on the ground...
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, autumn temperatures returning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than a week away from the first day of autumn, and if you step outside by the end of next week, you'll feel it in the air.ALERT: None.AWARE: A few showers/storms are possible Monday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe warm and above-average temperatures are still going strong! We'll stay mostly clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and warm again with highs in the low to mid-80s, so at least it's dry for the Steelers' home opener!The rain finally returns for some of us come Monday. A few showers may...
wtae.com
Natural gas leak reported in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Gas crews were responding to a reported natural gas leak in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Monday. See the video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 video showed fire trucks and Peoples Gas vehicles at the scene, near UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. The initial call...
Police investigating bank robbery in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a bank robbery in Oakland. According to police, officers responded to the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue around 3 p.m. Officers at the scene were told a man walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller. He said he had a weapon but didn’t show it.
