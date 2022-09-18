ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

fox16.com

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Sam Pittman gives Missouri State credit for plan

FAYETTEVILLE — Some in the national media have been somewhat critical of No. 10 Arkansas’ 38-27 comeback win against Missouri State on Saturday night in Fayetteville. Sam Pittman made a fair point that on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, Oklahoma State defeated Missouri State 23-16 in Stillwater. The Cowboys finished the season 12-2, lost to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game and then downed Notre Dame 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

KJ Jefferson likes Hogs displayed passing game

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas got its deep passing game going on Saturday night in a 38-27 win over Missouri State at Razorback Stadium. Entering the game, Arkansas’ longest completion on the season was 32 yards. Against the Bears, Jefferson completed 19 of 31 passes for 385 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Jefferson also rushed nine times for 40 yards and another touchdown.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas’ secondary hot topic on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is surrendering 353 passing yards per game which ranks last in the SEC and No. 131 in the FBS. So naturally that was a hot topic on Monday when Sam Pittman met with the media to take a look back at Missouri State and also forward to Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas’ Depth Chart for Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 10 undefeated University of Arkansas will travel to Arlington, Texas, this weekend to take on No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Arkansas is 3-0 while the Aggies are 2-1. Arkansas has defeated Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State. The Aggies have defeated Sam Houston and Miami (Fla.) while losing to Appalachian State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Razorbacks eyeing 2024 targets in Metroplex

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is always active in the Metroplex and it’s no different when it comes to the Class of 2024. With the 2023 virtually filled minus a prospect or two with high school targets the Hogs are certainly busy with the Class of 2024. They are on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

ESPN rates the 33 undefeated teams including Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Bill Connelly has ranked the 33 college football teams that are still undefeated. Connelly ranks Arkansas No. 16, the Hogs are No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls. However, Connelly explained why he has the Hogs that low. “The Missouri State win spooked...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

ESPN projects Hogs to different bowls

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have projected where No. 10 Arkansas may go bowling after the season. It’s obviously to take these projections, for any school, too seriously, but it’s still interesting to know what the national media is thinking. Schlabach has the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas-Alabama game time announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

