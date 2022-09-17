Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.

