fargounderground.com
Anime Fargo
Anime Fargo is North Dakota’s biggest anime convention with special guests, cosplay, exhibitors, artists, games, and other activities that all can enjoy! Anime Fargo is a family-friendly event. Badge type Weekend Friday only Saturday only Sunday only. Adult (18+) $50 $25 $35 $10. Teen (13-17) $45 $20 $30 $5.
valleynewslive.com
Free pop-up food pantry in West Fargo on Monday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anyone in need of food assistance has the opportunity to drive or walk up to the West Fargo Eats mobile food pantry. It’s happening on Monday, September 19 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Lutheran Church of the Cross. The address is 1402 16th Street East in West Fargo.
Sadness Continues – Bismarck Carino’s To Close This Month
Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.
valleynewslive.com
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
valleynewslive.com
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
kfgo.com
Fargo family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A Fargo family will turn a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
valleynewslive.com
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police arrest 7 for trespassing in house, set to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested 7 people, Tuesday morning, for trespassing in a house that was set to be demolished. The house is in the 200 block of 6th Ave N, just a few blocks Northeast of Downtown. Police say 6 of the 7 have no...
trfradio.com
Weekend Traffic Stop Ends with One Man in Custody
A Crookston area man is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Timothy Michael Buchanan, (41) had a warrant out of Polk County when he was stopped by police on the 1500 block of 3rd Street East. According to the police report, Buchanan “fled on foot & when caught, gave a fictitious name”.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man pleads not guilty in triple homicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of shooting a couple and their unborn child last November says he’s not guilty. That was the plea Monday from Anthony Reese to all 3 counts of murder related to the shooting at a factory in North Fargo, Composite America, at 401 27th Street North. The deadly incident happened just minutes after co-workers say Reese was fired.
valleynewslive.com
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo. Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S. They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities...
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
kfgo.com
City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn concerned about downtown public safety, calls for crack down
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says, “it’s time to take back downtown. He’s talking about public safety. He wants a larger police presence to crack down on what he calls harassment and aggressive panhandlers. Piepkorn said the perception is that downtown is not...
kfgo.com
Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
Fan Perspective: Arizona vs. North Dakota State
Sunday soapbox with Scott time. I didn't think there would be a fanbase that would annoy me more than Normal, but here we are. I don't think I remember fans of an opposing team coming at me that weren't fans of a traditional rival of sorts where I was celebrating a win. Maybe after the TCU basketball game last year is the only thing close. Yes, I was trolling a smidge, but that's what I do, and I can take it, but wow, these NDSU fans are wild.
