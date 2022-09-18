ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Gun violence will be a top issue for Philly’s next mayor. Where do the announced candidates stand?

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In July, following a nonfatal shooting on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told a Zoom room full of reporters that he is looking forward to not being mayor anymore so he can “enjoy some stuff.”
phl17.com

Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
CBS Philly

Armed robbery, home invasion near Temple campus, 1 targeting student, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An armed robbery and an armed home invasion happened both near Temple University's campus Tuesday night. One of them was targeting a Temple student.The campus is quiet Wednesday morning but students are likely to be a little on edge as they head to class, especially knowing that no suspects were caught in connection with either of these crimes.According to police, the home invasion happened on the 1500 block of Sydenham Street, just southwest of campus.Police say the suspect was hiding behind a fence before they approached a male Temple student.They say the suspect held a gun to...
CBS Philly

Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
CBS Philly

Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed, Man Wounded in North Philadelphia Shooting

A woman died and a man was wounded when a dispute between a group of people turned into a shooting in North Philadelphia. The dispute began at the intersection of 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and left the unidentified man shot in the head, neck and shoulder, the Philadelphia Police Department said. It then continued down the street, where the woman was.
phl17.com

Man shot in the back twice in Wissinoming

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Saturday, a man was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street around 12:51 pm. According to police, a 43-year-old was shot twice in the back and once in the right arm by an unknown shooter. Police...
NBC Philadelphia

Two Dogs Attack 1-Year-Old Girl in Northeast Philadelphia

A 1-year-old girl was hospitalized after two dogs attacked her on the deck of a Northeast Philadelphia home Tuesday afternoon, police said. The two dogs bit the little girl multiple times throughout her body, Philadelphia police said. It happened just before 12 p.m. in the 2200 block of Brighton Street.
Daily Voice

Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars

A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
CBS Philly

New initiative underway to get drivers to slow down in Germantown amid several hit-and-runs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed another person in the city's Germantown section. The driver, instead of stopping to help, took off. Now, a new effort is underway to get drivers to slow down. Surveillance video shows a pickup truck slamming into another vehicle, sending the car spinning, at the intersection of Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Video shows a row of parked cars getting smashed. "We heard a real hard thump," resident Aisha Ware said. "We looked out the window, a tow truck was...
