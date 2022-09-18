Read full article on original website
Related
Gun violence will be a top issue for Philly’s next mayor. Where do the announced candidates stand?
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In July, following a nonfatal shooting on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told a Zoom room full of reporters that he is looking forward to not being mayor anymore so he can “enjoy some stuff.”
fox29.com
Police: Driver injured in crossfire shooting that erupted near busy Philadelphia rec center
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured as she was driving home from work in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night. At around 7:10 p.m., police say they received a call about a shooting on the 3100 block of North 22nd Street. After arriving...
phl17.com
Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
fox29.com
Friends, family hold balloon release to honor woman killed after a deadly argument in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A large group gathered in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night to say goodbye to a sister, daughter, friend, and mother of two, who lost her life in a double shooting on Sunday morning. "Her little boys are gonna miss her. Her family, you know, so sad," says Serena...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver shot after being caught in crossfire of North Philly gun battle
Action News has learned the 29-year-old woman was on her way home when she traveled into the middle of a gun battle.
As Philly DA Larry Krasner’s World Turns: On Pace For Record Death
The Philadelphia Inquirer has compiled a report, that is shining the spotlight and casting Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a very bad light. The Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed that "nearly eight people on average were shot every day" during the window between Memorial Day and Labor Day. In the report, The Inquirer confirmed...
fox29.com
Officials: Temple student's home invaded as 2 armed robberies unfold near campus overnight
PHILADELPHIA - An armed robbery escalated into a home invasion for one Temple student, just minutes before another armed robbery near the Philadelphia campus late Tuesday night. Police say the first robbery occurred just blocks away from Temple University on the 1500 block of North Sydenham Street around 11:45 p.m.
Mehmet Oz focuses on crime in Philadelphia campaign visit
Crime was the focus for the Oz campaign Monday, as the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate visited Philadelphia for a three-hour series of events from Germantown to Kensington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armed robbery, home invasion near Temple campus, 1 targeting student, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An armed robbery and an armed home invasion happened both near Temple University's campus Tuesday night. One of them was targeting a Temple student.The campus is quiet Wednesday morning but students are likely to be a little on edge as they head to class, especially knowing that no suspects were caught in connection with either of these crimes.According to police, the home invasion happened on the 1500 block of Sydenham Street, just southwest of campus.Police say the suspect was hiding behind a fence before they approached a male Temple student.They say the suspect held a gun to...
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Homicides and overall violent crime are up in Philadelphia
It's shaping up to be another grim year for Philadelphia, which is on pace to eclipse last year's homicide record. Plus, overall violent crime is surging, and robberies have more than doubled compared to this time in 2021, according to city data. The big picture: Philly is bucking a national...
Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Killed, Man Wounded in North Philadelphia Shooting
A woman died and a man was wounded when a dispute between a group of people turned into a shooting in North Philadelphia. The dispute began at the intersection of 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and left the unidentified man shot in the head, neck and shoulder, the Philadelphia Police Department said. It then continued down the street, where the woman was.
phl17.com
Man shot in the back twice in Wissinoming
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Saturday, a man was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street around 12:51 pm. According to police, a 43-year-old was shot twice in the back and once in the right arm by an unknown shooter. Police...
fox29.com
Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least two unprovoked attacks of teenage girls at different SEPTA stations in Philadelphia. The first attack, according to police, happened during the Friday morning rush hour on Sept. 9 at the Walnut-Locust Street Station. The 17-year-old victim was reportedly...
NBC Philadelphia
Two Dogs Attack 1-Year-Old Girl in Northeast Philadelphia
A 1-year-old girl was hospitalized after two dogs attacked her on the deck of a Northeast Philadelphia home Tuesday afternoon, police said. The two dogs bit the little girl multiple times throughout her body, Philadelphia police said. It happened just before 12 p.m. in the 2200 block of Brighton Street.
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Dirt bike accident in North Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after a dirt bike crash in North Philadelphia. Police say the man crashed the bike on North Broad and Tioga Streets around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.At last check, there is no word on what led to the crash.
3 males wanted for late afternoon robbery in Penn’s Landing
Police say three males surrounded a 25-year-old man and demanded his belongings at Penn’s Landing. After the victim gave them his chain, the suspects assaulted him and took off with his Jordan sneakers, a vape and his bike.
New initiative underway to get drivers to slow down in Germantown amid several hit-and-runs
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed another person in the city's Germantown section. The driver, instead of stopping to help, took off. Now, a new effort is underway to get drivers to slow down. Surveillance video shows a pickup truck slamming into another vehicle, sending the car spinning, at the intersection of Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Video shows a row of parked cars getting smashed. "We heard a real hard thump," resident Aisha Ware said. "We looked out the window, a tow truck was...
Comments / 2