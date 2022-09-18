ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline Porchfest returns for seventh year

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Music filled the streets of Brookline as Porchfest returned to the community on Saturday.

Local bands made concert stages out of porches as they plucked guitars and carried tunes from the doorsteps of the Brookline-area homes.

Brookline’s Porchfest has gathered hundreds of musicians throughout the Boston area since the event’s inception in 2016. According to Brookline Porchfest’s website, around 1,500 residents participate in the event every year.

Those throughout the town made sure to revel in the day.

“Music is just a great part of life,” one woman told Boston 25.

