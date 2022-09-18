ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

fox32chicago.com

Person fatally struck by train in suburban Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A person was fatally struck by a train in suburban Mount Prospect Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:13 p.m., Mount Prospect police received calls saying that a pedestrian was struck by an outbound express Metra commuter train at the rail crossing near Emerson Street and Northwest Highway, authorities said.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
Gurnee, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
PEWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after semi hits car in Gurnee

GURNEE, Illinois - A driver was hospitalized after their car collided with a semi in Gurnee on Saturday night. Gurnee police said that a Toyota collided with a semi at Route 41 and Ferndale Street. The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical...
GURNEE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery police seeking surveillance video in death investigation

Montgomery police and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or has surveillance video in the area from about eight in the morning to 1:15 in the afternoon on Monday to come forward.
MONTGOMERY, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake

Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
wgtd.org

Investigation into Weekend Shootings in Kenosha Continues

(WGTD)---Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen tells WGTD that he’s considering recommending that the Las Margaritas tavern lose its licenses to operate. The bar was the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in which two people died and two were injured. The police chief has the power to...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Police Investigate Two Sunday Shootings-2 Dead

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings-on of which was fatal. The first happened shortly before 2:00 AM when police responded to Las Margaritas on 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Reports say officers in the area heard shots and then multiple 911 calls were received.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Barn catches fire near Racine County highway

CALEDONIA, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near I-94 and Seven Mile Road. News Chopper 12 captured video of the burned-out building Wednesday morning. Department of Transportation video showed the fire burning last night around 10:36 a.m. and the massive response. Several fire...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
NBC Chicago

Video Shows Two Chicago Cops Open Fire From Unmarked Car in Shooting That Resulted in Criminal Charges Against Both Officers

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows two Chicago police officers opening fire from their unmarked car last July, a shooting that has resulted in criminal charges against them both. The video is among materials and records released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability as it investigates the shooting that wounded...
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha woman facing up to 30 years in prison after crash in Burlington

RACINE COUNTY — A 42-year-old Kenosha woman faces three felony charges of second-degree recklessly encroaching safety after a crash just before midnight Friday in the town of Burlington. Valorie Gruber, 6730 14th Ave., made her initial appearance Monday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court and is free on a...
BURLINGTON, WI
