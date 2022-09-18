Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’Soap HubGenoa City, WI
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
My Experience at Wok N Fire - South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Search for Suspect Continues After Road Rage Shooting Wounds Off-Duty CPD Officer
Police were still searching for a suspected gunman hours after a road rage shooting wounded an off-duty Chicago officer in the city's Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, leading to a massive search that shut down numerous intersections during rush hour. Police said the shooting started after the driver of a...
fox32chicago.com
Person fatally struck by train in suburban Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A person was fatally struck by a train in suburban Mount Prospect Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:13 p.m., Mount Prospect police received calls saying that a pedestrian was struck by an outbound express Metra commuter train at the rail crossing near Emerson Street and Northwest Highway, authorities said.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Seriously Hurt After Being Shot in the Face in Irving Park
Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty officer was seriously injured after being shot in the face during a road rage incident in the Irving Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, officials say. The report of shots fired first came in just after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman who allegedly was practicing driving caused a crash that injured a passenger | Crime & Courts
BURLINGTON — A Kenosha woman who was reportedly practicing driving because she didn’t have a license allegedly caused a crash, which injured another woman who was in the car, then fled the scene. Valorie J. Gruber, 42, of the 6700 block of 14th Avenue, was charged with three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
Man Arrested After Firing Rifle at Police in Chicago's Marshall Square, Officials Say
A man is in custody after he fired a rifle at police Tuesday night in Marshall Square on the West Side, according to officials. Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun about 10:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place and saw a man standing in the street with a rifle, police said.
Waukesha woman dies after trying to cross I-94 near Pewaukee
A 29-year-old Waukesha woman died after authorities believe she drove her vehicle down an embankment and then tried to cross the freeway, where she was struck by an oncoming car.
17-year-old girl gets first OWI after 100 mph+ chase with police in Racine Co.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested for her first OWI offense after authorities say she was driving over 100 miles per hour while intoxicated early Monday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after semi hits car in Gurnee
GURNEE, Illinois - A driver was hospitalized after their car collided with a semi in Gurnee on Saturday night. Gurnee police said that a Toyota collided with a semi at Route 41 and Ferndale Street. The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police seeking surveillance video in death investigation
Montgomery police and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or has surveillance video in the area from about eight in the morning to 1:15 in the afternoon on Monday to come forward.
Growing frustrations after 5 shot, 2 killed in separate fights at Kenosha bar
Seven people have been shot within a month at the same Kenosha bar. Two of those victims were killed.
Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake
Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
Bar shooting in Kenosha leaves two dead, two injured
Kenosha police are investigating a quadruple shooting at a bar that left two men dead and another two people injured.
wgtd.org
Investigation into Weekend Shootings in Kenosha Continues
(WGTD)---Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen tells WGTD that he’s considering recommending that the Las Margaritas tavern lose its licenses to operate. The bar was the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in which two people died and two were injured. The police chief has the power to...
wlip.com
Police Investigate Two Sunday Shootings-2 Dead
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings-on of which was fatal. The first happened shortly before 2:00 AM when police responded to Las Margaritas on 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Reports say officers in the area heard shots and then multiple 911 calls were received.
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
CALEDONIA, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near I-94 and Seven Mile Road. News Chopper 12 captured video of the burned-out building Wednesday morning. Department of Transportation video showed the fire burning last night around 10:36 a.m. and the massive response. Several fire...
Video Shows Two Chicago Cops Open Fire From Unmarked Car in Shooting That Resulted in Criminal Charges Against Both Officers
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows two Chicago police officers opening fire from their unmarked car last July, a shooting that has resulted in criminal charges against them both. The video is among materials and records released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability as it investigates the shooting that wounded...
Surveillance video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
CHICAGO — A police source told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water in the 700 block of E. Grand around 1 p.m. Monday, and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in ‘very critical […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman facing up to 30 years in prison after crash in Burlington
RACINE COUNTY — A 42-year-old Kenosha woman faces three felony charges of second-degree recklessly encroaching safety after a crash just before midnight Friday in the town of Burlington. Valorie Gruber, 6730 14th Ave., made her initial appearance Monday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court and is free on a...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
