Hattiesburg, MS

The Mississippi Pecan Festival Returns This Weekend

One of the state’s most prominent fall festivals returns to Fulmer’s Farmstead in Beaumont this weekend. The Mississippi Pecan Festival, in its 34th year, has something for everyone to enjoy. From Sept. 23-25, festival goers will be treated to plenty of pecans, pecan-baked goodies, live music, and arts and crafts.
BEAUMONT, MS
WDAM-TV

Community health fair in Hattiesburg to celebrate Hispanic heritage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A community health event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month is scheduled for this weekend in Hattiesburg. The first “Hispanic Festival” will take place Saturday at Friendship Park, also known as Eastside Park, on Rebecca Avenue. The event will have more than two dozen vendors,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City honors late queen with Sept. fire hydrant design

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The late Queen of England has left a lasting legacy across the world, including the Hub City. In honor of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the fire hydrant outside Hattiesburg City Hall has been painted royal purple with a crown and the queen’s initials and date of birth and death marked in gold.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City to kick-off National Night Out celebrations at Live at Five Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to kick off its 32nd year of celebrating National Night Out by joining Live at Five Thursday. According to the City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Communication Officer, Samantha McCain, the kick-off at Live at Five will take place at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water. With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city to apply for a grant to help reconstruct parts of Jaycee Park. At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, council members authorized the city to apply for a grant from the MLB-MLBPA, or Major League Baseball-Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The city will use the $325,000 grant to help reconstruct two fields at Jaycee Memorial Park.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

'March for Jesus' returns to Laurel for community fellowship

Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year. Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies. Mason Elementary holds events for Alopecia Awareness Month.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Mason Elementary holds events for Alopecia Awareness Month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved oral tablets to treat adult patients with severe Alopecia Areata -a common autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other areas of the body. Henrietta Brown, a teacher at Mason Elementary School...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Pandemic side-effect, self-employment on the rise

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The COVID-19 pandemic impacted every industry, from large corporations to small businesses. “I realized during Covid that you’re gambling every day,” said Myron Lott, owner of The Mint Julep Patio, a performance and event venue in Hattiesburg that celebrated its first anniversary just last week. “It kind of made things front and center as far as what’s important. Going to work was a gamble at that point in my mind. It was ‘Do I go to work? I have to take care of my family. What if I get sick?’”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Merit Health Wesley opens new critical care and step-down units

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new critical care and step-down units on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The $3.4 million extension includes adding eight critical care beds and 12 beds for the step-down unit. Rick Kolaczek, COO of the hospital, said the increase in...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Picayune Item

SPCA needs volunteer transport drivers

Pearl River County SPCA’s staff is looking for volunteer transport drivers. The SPCA transports dogs and cats that belong to the community who need surgery or spaying or neutering to Hattiesburg’s South Pines Animal Shelter and Hub City Humane Society. The Shelter makes these trips twice a month on Wednesday and Thursdays. They are asking for volunteers who prefer working in the early mornings around 6 – 7 a.m. to help with that task.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Construction at Collins Police Dept. nears completion

UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala. After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure.
COLLINS, MS

