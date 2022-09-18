Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourmshome.com
The Mississippi Pecan Festival Returns This Weekend
One of the state’s most prominent fall festivals returns to Fulmer’s Farmstead in Beaumont this weekend. The Mississippi Pecan Festival, in its 34th year, has something for everyone to enjoy. From Sept. 23-25, festival goers will be treated to plenty of pecans, pecan-baked goodies, live music, and arts and crafts.
WDAM-TV
Community health fair in Hattiesburg to celebrate Hispanic heritage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A community health event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month is scheduled for this weekend in Hattiesburg. The first “Hispanic Festival” will take place Saturday at Friendship Park, also known as Eastside Park, on Rebecca Avenue. The event will have more than two dozen vendors,...
WDAM-TV
Hub City honors late queen with Sept. fire hydrant design
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The late Queen of England has left a lasting legacy across the world, including the Hub City. In honor of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the fire hydrant outside Hattiesburg City Hall has been painted royal purple with a crown and the queen’s initials and date of birth and death marked in gold.
WDAM-TV
World Ballet Series to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater in December
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark you calendar. The World Ballet Series is performing The Nutcracker at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Doors to the Saenger will open at 6 p.m., and the show is expected to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.
WDAM-TV
Hub City to kick-off National Night Out celebrations at Live at Five Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to kick off its 32nd year of celebrating National Night Out by joining Live at Five Thursday. According to the City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Communication Officer, Samantha McCain, the kick-off at Live at Five will take place at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies. Principal Sandra Stuart said these donations are beneficial for both students and teachers. As principal, I see every day, especially with our pandemic that we’ve been...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water. With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city to apply for a grant to help reconstruct parts of Jaycee Park. At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, council members authorized the city to apply for a grant from the MLB-MLBPA, or Major League Baseball-Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The city will use the $325,000 grant to help reconstruct two fields at Jaycee Memorial Park.
WDAM-TV
'March for Jesus' returns to Laurel for community fellowship
Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year. Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies. Mason Elementary holds events for Alopecia Awareness Month. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. With September being Alopecia Awareness Month, Mason...
WDAM-TV
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
WDAM-TV
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is facing charges after crashing into a business on Tuesday night. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle crashing into the Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy Street around 7 p.m. On the scene, officers learned that the driver, identified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Mason Elementary holds events for Alopecia Awareness Month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved oral tablets to treat adult patients with severe Alopecia Areata -a common autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other areas of the body. Henrietta Brown, a teacher at Mason Elementary School...
WDAM-TV
Pandemic side-effect, self-employment on the rise
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The COVID-19 pandemic impacted every industry, from large corporations to small businesses. “I realized during Covid that you’re gambling every day,” said Myron Lott, owner of The Mint Julep Patio, a performance and event venue in Hattiesburg that celebrated its first anniversary just last week. “It kind of made things front and center as far as what’s important. Going to work was a gamble at that point in my mind. It was ‘Do I go to work? I have to take care of my family. What if I get sick?’”
WDAM-TV
Laurel native Esmeralda Figueroa earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle graduate student Esmeralda Figueroa was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week after playing a hand in two Black and Gold goals this past weekend at conference opener, the league announced Sept. 20. The forward from Laurel, Miss., had one goal...
WDAM-TV
Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
WDAM-TV
Merit Health Wesley opens new critical care and step-down units
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new critical care and step-down units on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The $3.4 million extension includes adding eight critical care beds and 12 beds for the step-down unit. Rick Kolaczek, COO of the hospital, said the increase in...
Picayune Item
SPCA needs volunteer transport drivers
Pearl River County SPCA’s staff is looking for volunteer transport drivers. The SPCA transports dogs and cats that belong to the community who need surgery or spaying or neutering to Hattiesburg’s South Pines Animal Shelter and Hub City Humane Society. The Shelter makes these trips twice a month on Wednesday and Thursdays. They are asking for volunteers who prefer working in the early mornings around 6 – 7 a.m. to help with that task.
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
WDAM-TV
Construction at Collins Police Dept. nears completion
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala. After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Commonly referred to...
Comments / 0