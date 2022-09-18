Defense fuels NC State football’s win over Texas Tech

RALEIGH — NC State football ’s defense shone brightest under the stadium lights at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Despite a lackluster performance from the offense, the No. 16 Wolfpack (3-0) took care of its first Power Five opponent of the 2022 season during a 27-14 win over Texas Tech Saturday night.

Backed by an 84-yard second-quarter interception returned for a touchdown by sophomore Aydan White and a pair of sacks from defensive tackle C.J. Clark, the defense stifled the Red Raiders and quarterback Donovan Smith while handing Texas Tech (2-1) its first loss of the year in front of 56,919 in attendance.

Smith, in his sixth career start, was picked off three times and twice on fourth down in the loss, including an interception from NC State's Jakeen Harris with 8:38 remaining that secured the win. White finished with two interceptions on the night.

Sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye finished with two touchdowns in the win — and should have had three — scoring on a 14-yard run in the first half and hauling in a 38-yard fourth-quarter pass from wide receiver Thayer Thomas. Sumo was stripped by Tech defender Sammy Morris Jr. at the goal line late in the third quarter, taking six points off the board and giving the Red Raiders some hope heading into the fourth.

That hope didn’t last long.

NC State takes a 5-1 lead in the series over its Big 12 opponent, defeating Texas Tech for the first time since the two teams met last in 2003. The Wolfpack, which extends their home win streak to 12 games, will host UConn next week before beginning ACC play on the road in two weeks against No. 4 Clemson.

FIRST HALF RECAP

NC State scored the first 20 points of the game on its way to a 20-7 halftime lead.

At first, the Wolfpack offense failed to capitalize on a short field after long snapper Joe Shimko recovered Tech’s muffed punt deep in the shadow of their end zone.

A trick-play touchdown pass from wide receiver Thayer Thomas to Devin Leary was called back for an ineligible man downfield and a subsequent offsides penalty turned six points into a 29-yard field goal from Chris Dunn.

Dunn hit a 47-yard kick later in the quarter for a 6-0 advantage before sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye scored on a 14-yard run to extend the lead to 13-0.

White’s interception return for a touchdown provided the most exciting moment of the first half. But Tech’s offense, which had five punts and a turnover in its first six possessions, scored on its last attempt of the second quarter as QB Donovan Smith connected with Myles Price for a 24-yard touchdown catch with 50 seconds left in the half.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary completed 6 of 12 passes for only 38 yards in the first half while the running game did most of the damage. Junior Jordan Houston had eight carries for 46 yards.

GRUESOME INJURY

Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a gruesome compound fracture on his left leg with 4:02 left in the first quarter, leaving him on the turf for nearly 20 minutes before he was carted off the field.

The injury occurred during a run by NC State running back Jordan Houston where Ramirez had his leg rolled over by several players. The injury replay was only shown once by ESPN2 and a white towel was draped over his leg to hide the extent of the injury.

The replay shows Ramirez’s left foot turned in the opposite direction.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary patted Ramirez on the shoulder as the junior was being taken off the field.

The Wolfpack’s defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return. He received x-rays at halftime.

Junior running back Jordan Houston, who finished with 57 yards on 13 carries, left the game in the third quarter after taking a knee to the helmet in the third quarter. He also did not return.

