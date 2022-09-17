Missouri State football falls short of epic upset after No. 10 Arkansas' fourth-quarter rally

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In Bobby Petrino's long-awaited return to Fayetteville, Missouri State gave Arkansas all it could handle but it wasn't enough in the end.

Arkansas erased a 10-point MSU fourth-quarter lead to escape with a 38-27 victory on Saturday night at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

In what would have been the greatest win in the history of the Missouri State football program, the FCS No. 5 Bears went toe-to-toe with the FBS No. 10 team in the country. The Bears outplayed them for three quarters but a few big plays in the Razorbacks' favor in the fourth proved to be the difference.

But Missouri State, behind Petrino, earned the respect of many while announcing themselves as a team to be reckoned with heading into Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

At one point, Missouri State led Arkansas 17-0 in the second quarter while taking advantage of a pair of Razorback turnovers. Razorback stars KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders both fumbled and the Bears turned them into 10 points.

The Bears struck first with a 12-play, 64-yard drive that had star quarterback Jason Shelley creating plays with his legs. Jacardia Wright punched in a one-yard touchdown. After a field goal early in the second, the Bears marched down and Shelley scrambled for a 24-yard score to take their 17-point lead with 10:36 left in the first half.

Arkansas never let the game get too far out of reach behind big plays from its stars with Sanders rushing for 167 yards and a score and Jefferson passing for 385 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Razorbacks brought the game within three going into halftime after Jefferson hit an open Jadon Haselwood for a 38-yard touchdown.

The Razorbacks quickly tied the game with a field goal out of halftime but the Bears had an answer. On a fourth-and-1 from Arkansas' 47, a play-action pass saw Shelley hit a wide-open Tyrone Scott for a 47-yard score to silence the Razorbacks crowd.

The Calling of the Hogs got a little quieter after Jose Pizano kicked a field goal with 12:04 left in the fourth to go up by 10.

But Arkansas didn't surrender. A shovel pass from Jefferson to Sanders up the middle went 73 yards for a touchdown as he outran the entire Bears defense. The Hogs forced a quick Missouri State punt and Bryce Stephens returned the kick 82 yards for the go-ahead score.

Missouri State punted within four plays on its final three drives of the game while gaining a total of 16 yards. Arkansas put the nail in the coffin, when the Bears desperately needed a stop, when Jefferson punched in a one-yard score with 1:39 left to extend the Hogs' lead to 11 and put it out of reach.

The Bears finished the game with 409 yards of offense while giving up 597. Shelley was a phenomenal 24-of-43 for 357 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing for 110 yards and a score when you take out the yardage lost on sacks.

Four different MSU receivers had 57 or more receiving yards with Kevon Latulas leading the way with 71 yards on five catches.

Missouri State's lone win over an FBS opponent came in 1990 when it beat UNLV. The Bears received $450,000 to scare the heck out of the Hogs and they will play their 2023 FBS matchup against Kansas in the season opener.

The Bears begin Missouri Valley Football Conference play against FCS No. 2 South Dakota State at Plaster Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m.

