What you need to know about Ohio State football quarterback Devin Brown

Devin Brown has made the field for Ohio State.

After C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord combined for 482 passing yards and six touchdowns, the five-star freshman made his debut against Toledo for the Buckeyes.

Here's three things to know about Brown.

Devin Brown played for former Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine

As a sophomore and junior quarterback at Queen Creek High School in Arizona, Brown got first-hand teaching from a former Ohio State quarterback.

Joe Germaine, who played three seasons for the Buckeyes from 1996-98 and recorded 6,370 passing yards and 53 touchdowns before being selected in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams, was the head coach at Queen Creek before moving to Mountain View High School in 2021.

In his two varsity seasons with Germaine, Brown threw 3,080 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, completing 55.4% of his passes.

Devin Brown transferred to Corner Canyon High School in Utah for his senior year

Transferring to Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah for his senior season, Brown blossomed as a quarterback.

Brown completed 68.3% of his passes for 4,881 passing yards for 57 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, leading the team to a 12-2 record and a 6A state runner-up finish.

Brown, a four-star quarterback in 247Sports' composite rankings, was the No. 43 player, the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 1 prospect out of Utah in the 2022 class.

Devin Brown was once committed to USC

Heading into his senior season at Corner Canyon, Brown's path was set.

The four-star quarterback committed to USC Sept. 19 less than three weeks after the Trojans offered him, joining teams like Michigan State, NC State and Wisconsin.

As Brown flourished as a senior, offers continued to roll in, including BYU, UCLA, Ole Miss, Texas, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Brown visited Ohio State during its 56-7 win against No. 7 Michigan State and decommitted from USC four days later. The Corner Canyon quarterback joined the Buckeyes' 2022 class Dec. 1 before enrolling early in January.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts