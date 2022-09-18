Until September 26, gamers can try out one of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s levels in a time-limited trial, which is available for download now from the Koei Tecmo website. This year’s Tokyo Game Show is currently underway, and many major Japanese publishers have hosted their own live streams to showcase some of the most anticipated titles of the next year. Koei Tecmo is one of these publishers; they recently demonstrated some in-engine gameplay of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja’s upcoming game, which is expected to release in the first half of 2023.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO