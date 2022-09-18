ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BvBK_0hzzHZhe00

US marshal accused of shoplifting at North Carolina Walmart Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal. (NCD)

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart.

Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV.

Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal, according to police reports.

Spangler is accused of paying for some items in the self-checkout line but not others.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#U S Marshal#Wsoc Tv#The Walmart On Highway 73#2022 Walmart#Cox Media Group
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies seize $500K in drugs, arrest 2 in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County, South Carolina.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

NC Highway Patrol Sergeant Involved in Shooting with Armed Kidnapping Suspect

BURKE CO., NC — A State Highway Patrol Sergeant was involved in a shooting with an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday. At 6:45 a.m., troopers were notified of multiple hit and run accidents that had occurred between McDowell and Burke Counties. Around the same time, an armed kidnapping was reported on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114 in Hildebran.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Action News Jax

Orphaned manatees to return to Florida after receiving treatment in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A trio of orphaned manatees is almost ready to return home to Florida after spending more than a year in Ohio. SwimShady, Alby and Manhattan spent the last 18 months receiving rehabilitation at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Manatee Springs, the zoo said in a news release. The zoo has been a part of a program with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership for two decades and has cared for 23 manatees.
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
112K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy