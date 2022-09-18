ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Police investigating reported car crash into St. Johns River on County Road 13

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. John’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car that reportedly crashed into the St. John’s River on County Road 13 and County Road 214.

An eye-witness reports the vehicle reportedly did not yield at the end of County Road 214 and drove into the river.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details arrive.

Guest
3d ago

My husband and son drive for the towing company that got the car. The driver of the car passed at scene. He was driving a Tesla and could not get out of the car, he was 75 from bank of river when first responders got there. Not drunk that they know of , they think it was the car shorting out causing him to lose control and speed. There are other details that I won't say but just pray for the family of this poor soul.

