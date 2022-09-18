Police investigating reported car crash into St. Johns River on County Road 13

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. John’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car that reportedly crashed into the St. John’s River on County Road 13 and County Road 214.

An eye-witness reports the vehicle reportedly did not yield at the end of County Road 214 and drove into the river.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details arrive.

