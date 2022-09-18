ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5newsonline.com

Jillian Gillen leading Arkansas volleyball to new heights

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback volleyball is soaring to new heights this season. The Hogs are 9-1, have upset two top-10 teams at home (Washington and Georgia Tech) and are now ranked 20th in the country. That marks the team’s highest ranking since 1999. “I think we’ve recruited really...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
THV11

Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown

ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

The center of the U.S. population is now located in the Missouri Ozarks

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new […]
HARTVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year. Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options. When complete, all remodeled stores […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

