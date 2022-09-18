ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO