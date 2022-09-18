Read full article on original website
old goat
2d ago
to think that this idiot loser to have a wife and kids had the audacity to talk about those parents that had their children massacred,to day it was all a hoax is a very sick and evil person, he will be judged and he will suffer the wrath of God and his day will come, soon and as a parent I hope it does!an eye for an eye
Disgustipated
2d ago
Alex was able to pretend to be semi rational and remorseful in court. I don’t believe Alex Jones is as unhinged as he appears to be while performing, he knows how gullible the conservative base is and he plays them like kazoos.
Regal Journey
2d ago
Won't it be a great day in America when we won't have to listen to this overhyped and overrated gas bag spew his slander anymore.
Alex Jones Has Meltdown in First Interview Since Sandy Hook Lawsuit Verdict
Jones said George Washington and Jesus were responsible for the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.
Alex Jones calls Sandy Hook trial judge a ‘tyrant’ and furiously insists: ‘I was not wrong on purpose’
Alex Jones launched into a furious rant as his Sandy Hook damages case resumed, calling the judge a “tyrant” and insisting he didn’t broadcast lies about the mass shooting “on purpose”. The Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist is on trial in Connecticut, where the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting claimed the lives of 26 people – mostly young children – on 14 December 2012. Mr Jones lost a number of defamation cases by default after he was sued by families of victims over his false claims that the massacre was a hoax perpetrated to institute stricter gun control laws....
Hear what Alex Jones' lawyer says on the stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial
An attorney hired by Alex Jones to testify for Free Speech Systems, Brittany Paz, gave hours of testimony about Jones’ Infowars Show, admitting that false statements were made about the Sandy Hook shooting for money. A Connecticut jury is now determining how much money Jones and his company must pay in damages to the families affected and an FBI agent who responded to the school massacre. CNN’s Brynn Gingras has the latest.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
