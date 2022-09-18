Read full article on original website
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted three boats that were fishing illegally in federal waters off the South Texas coast on Aug. 30. A total of fourteen Mexican fishermen were onboard the three lanchas, which are long and slender skiffs fitted with high-powered outboard motors. Multiple USCG crews from the South Padre Island station assisted the Cutter Edgar Culbertson’s crew in investigating and detaining the vessels, which had large quantities of illegally caught snapper and sharks onboard. The USCG’s Corpus Christi Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi assisted with the efforts as well.
HAULOVER BEACH - A missing service dog has been reunited with her owner. On Sunday, Veronica Krutous was at Haulover Beach when her service dog named 'Daisy' disappeared.She said she and a friend were swimming with the 15-month-old golden-colored Pomeranian and afterward went to use the shower. It was then that the dog seemed to vanish. Krutous feared someone had taken the dog and worried because the dog has seizures and is on medication."That dog is everything. She is my sanity. My life," Krutous said. Krutous said she spent an hour searching for Daisy Sunday and then she contacted Miami-Dade police. On Monday, she filed a police report. On Tuesday night she went to the Miami-Dade Humane Society to see if the dog had been found. It was at that point shelter workers told her a man had come by a few minutes earlier to report he had found a Pomeranian.Afterward, Krutous was able to retrieve her service dog.
Unvaxxed Coast Guard cadets ‘escorted out like criminals’ & 2 have nowhere to go after kicked from Academy
Seven cadets at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut were ordered off the campus on Aug. 19 for remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19. Their lawyer says they were escorted away “like criminals” and at least two have no homes to go to. The academy confirmed to The Day that...
