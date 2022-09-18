HAULOVER BEACH - A missing service dog has been reunited with her owner. On Sunday, Veronica Krutous was at Haulover Beach when her service dog named 'Daisy' disappeared.She said she and a friend were swimming with the 15-month-old golden-colored Pomeranian and afterward went to use the shower. It was then that the dog seemed to vanish. Krutous feared someone had taken the dog and worried because the dog has seizures and is on medication."That dog is everything. She is my sanity. My life," Krutous said. Krutous said she spent an hour searching for Daisy Sunday and then she contacted Miami-Dade police. On Monday, she filed a police report. On Tuesday night she went to the Miami-Dade Humane Society to see if the dog had been found. It was at that point shelter workers told her a man had come by a few minutes earlier to report he had found a Pomeranian.Afterward, Krutous was able to retrieve her service dog.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO