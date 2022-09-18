ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State gives Arkansas a scare: Saturday’s KC-area college football results

Missouri State gave a ranked Arkansas football team all it could want on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Bears led the No. 10 Razorbacks 27-17 in the fourth quarter, but Arkansas came alive with a 73-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Raheim Sanders.

The Hogs took their first lead of the game a short time later when Bryce Stephens returned a punt for an 82-yard touchdown and would go on to win 38-27.

Missouri State senior quarterback Jason Shelley had a fine day passing the football, throwing for 357 yards and a touchdown on 24-of-43 accuracy.

Arkansas’ Jefferson finished 19 of 31 for 385 yards. He threw for two touchdowns and was picked off once. Sanders rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and added 75 yards receiving — including that crucial late TD — on two catches.

Other area games:

Pittsburg State 49, Northeastern State 14: The Gorillas’ defense scored twice before the Pitt State offense got a turn in a home rout on Family Day. Caleb Lewis totaled 19 carries for a career-best 153 yards and a TD. Receivers Christian Carter and Jamahl Horne each scored on jet sweeps as the Gorillas (3-0) compiled a season-high 232 rushing yards. Chad Dodson Jr. also passed for a pair of TDs.

Northwest Missouri State 24, Central Missouri 7: Suffocating defense and 159 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns from senior running back Jamar Moya paced the second-ranked Bearcats to victory. Northwest’s homefield winning streak reached 14 games against the Mules, who mustered just 103 yards of total offense. Northwest defensive lineman Elijah Green had a career-high four sacks.

Ohio Dominican 31, William Jewell 21: William Jewell trailed 21-0 at halftime — thanks largely to four early turnovers — before battling back in the second half. The Cardinals put up 21 points after the intermission, but 10 more by Ohio Dominican was enough to seal it. Next weekend, Jewell hosts Kentucky Wesleyan for Hall of Fame Weekend.

Emporia State 36, Missouri Western 12: The Hornets held the MIAA’s top rushing attack to half its season average in a victory that included a lengthy weather delay at Welch Stadium. Emporia’s Braden Gleason was 27 for 42 for 261 yards and three touchdowns through the air and rushed for 62 yards and two more TDs.

Nebraska-Kearney 21, Washburn 13: Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis was 8 of 13 for 132 yards and two touchdowns as the visitors beat host Washburn in Topeka. Hunter Browning scored the Ichabods’ only TD on a 1-yard carry midway through the third quarter.

Missouri Southern 40, Central Oklahoma 21: The Lions put this one away in the fourth quarter, outscoring their visitors 20-7 in the final period. Missouri Southern QB Dawson Herl rushed for two of those fourth-quarter TDs and passed for a third.

Fort Hays State 51, Lincoln 14: The Tigers went on the road and beat their hosts in Jefferson City, Mo. With Fort Hays State trailing 7-3 to open the second period, quarterback Jack Dawson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Tigers recorded their first win of the season.

