Clemson, SC

Shipley breaks free to extend Tigers lead 20-6

By Abigail Angalet
 3 days ago

Will Shipley ran it in for the Tigers for a second time versus the Bulldogs to extend the lead to 20-6 at the start of the second half.

Following linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s interception early in the third quarter, Clemson got the ball on the Louisiana Tech 32 where Shipley broke away for his second touchdown of the night, this time for a 32-yard trip to the end zone.

The drive was just one play for 32 yards, one rushing touchdown and seven seconds.

Our score predictions for Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech

#The Jets#Of The Night#Acc Network#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Bulldogs#The Louisiana Tech 32#Louisiana Tech
