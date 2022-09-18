ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

extratv

Trace Adkins Gives Update on Toby Keith Amid Cancer Battle

Trace Adkins is supporting friend Toby Keith amid his cancer battle. In June, 60-year-old Toby shared the news on Instagram, revealing he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Adkins at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, where he gave...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Flashes Major Legs In Shredded Denim Shorts On Stage At The Iowa State Fair

Carrie Underwood brought her signature country-rocker style to her Iowa State Fair performance over the weekend, and fans are loving her sultry summer outfit! The Denim & Rhinestones hitmaker, 39, showed off not only her powerhouse vocals at the concert, but also an epic outfit composed of a grungy yellow flannel over-shirt, a shimmering, dark, multicolor bodysuit underneath, and a classic, fraying pair of denim cutoff shorts. To top it all off, Underwood further emphasized her ultra-toned legs with studded black combat boots and accessorized with shiny metal jewelry.
IOWA STATE
The Boot

Tim McGraw Takes a Tumble Offstage, Uses It as a Chance to Hug Fans [Watch]

Tim McGraw took a low bow to greet his fans during his set at Boots in the Park in Tempe, Ariz., and couldn't quite make it back up to his feet afterward. Fan-captured footage from the concert shows an up-close-and-personal moment, in which McGraw stumbled as he stood up from his kneeling position and took a slow tumble backward, right off the stage.
TEMPE, AZ
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Pulls Classic Prank on Her

You’ve got to hand it to Mike Fisher, who is the husband of Carrie Underwood, for this prank. Fisher idles along behind Underwood, who is out for a run. As he gets a little closer to her, Fisher decides to offer his wife a friendly honk of his powerful car horn. Well, she turns around and appears to point in his direction. Once he sees her turn around, Fisher starts to laugh. You can hear him say, “C’mon, get it!” Apparently, Mike is cheering his wife on as she’s getting some exercise.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June

Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Speak Out About Their Wives’ Feud, Social Media Weighs In

While Jason Aldean reigns as one of country music‘s biggest stars, it’s his wife Brittany that’s been making major headlines lately. Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean became involved in an online feud with other country singers including Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris after making a comment that some took as a jab at the LGBTQ+ community. Now, days into the online feud, Jason Aldean, as well as Maren Morris’s husband Ryan Hurd, have spoken out. And social media has mixed reactions to both artists’ statements.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Fans Have a Bone to Pick With the CMA Awards: Here’s Why

One way to surely upset Blake Shelton fans would be to snub him as the CMA Awards have done, and they are royally ticked off. Some of these comments might just light a fuse in others. So, it appears that Shelton did not pick up any nominations for these awards. When the CMA shared the announcement over social media, fans of those nominated were overjoyed and happy. Meh, not so with Shelton’s crew.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Vince Gill Performs Unreleased Chris Stapleton Collab During ACM Honors

Country music legend Vince Gill made a special appearance at this year’s ACM Honors to debut an old collaboration with Chris Stapleton. As Gill shared, he and Stapleton are longtime friends. And he knew about the Tennesse Whiskey singer’s talents long before the rest of the world. And the two have penned several songs together. The first was a tune called You Don’t Wanna Love a Man Like Me.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

