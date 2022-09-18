Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
UFC fans react to shocking Ronda Rousey revelation
Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey is Latina. Many of her fans were confused when they learned this fact in a UFC-produced video montage honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. “UFC commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating our athletes and fans representing United States Hispanic and Latin American communities and other...
Joe Rogan says he'll stop working for UFC when Dana White leaves
Joe Rogan loves being a part of the UFC commentary team and has not indicated he plans to end that partnership any time soon. “I’m a professional fan,” Rogan said with a smile on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” as he spoke to film producer Jon Peters.
mmanews.com
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
Watch Israel Adesanya's epic trailer for Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281: 'He who laughs last, laughs best'
Israel Adesanya knows how to build up his fights. In perhaps his biggest fight to date, Middleweight champion Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) meets former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. Adesanya will look...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Roman Reigns on His Plans to Smash Logan Paul, Triple H Taking Over for Vince McMahon in WWE
– Following yesterday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke to SecondsOut’s Radio Rahim on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:. Reigns on how a matchup like this happens: “Well, I...
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. details beating up grown men, acquiring special license to compete for UFC contract as a minor
Raul Rosas Jr. is just old enough to have his driver’s license and can’t legally drink alcohol yet. One thing he can legally do, however, is fight a grown man inside an MMA cage. The opportunity is unique and unheard of for someone 17 years old. It could...
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced
You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Pimblett Shares What Would Be “Biggest PPV In UFC History”
UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett believes that a clash with former two-division champion Conor McGregor would mark the promotion’s biggest-ever pay-per-view. Since arriving in the Octagon last September, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Pimblett has quickly risen to the surface as one of the fastest-rising stars on MMA’s biggest stage.
411mania.com
Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event
In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
Nate Diaz Says Boxing Was Always Part Of The Plan, Interested In Jake Paul
Nate Diaz is looking forward to a fight inside the squared circle. Nate Diaz‘s time with the UFC has come to an end. However, this does not mean that he is finished with combat sports. Following his last fight, a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz announced it may be time for him to try out a new sport. Many believe that this is a hint that he will be transitioning to boxing. Now he admits that it isn’t so much a transition because he has been boxing since he was a child.
411mania.com
Betting Odds For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
Toni Storm (c) -900 (1/9) Swerve In Our Glory (c) +375 (15/4) Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1) Claudio Castagnoli (c) -800 (1/8) Chris Jericho +425 (17/4)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Madison Rayne Reveals How Her AEW Signing Came Together, What Her Primary Role Will Be With The Company
In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Madison Rayne discussed how her AEW signing came together, how it has been the best month of her career, and much more. You can read her comments below. Madison Rayne on how her AEW signing came together: “I saw that AEW was coming...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’
Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
411mania.com
Triple H On The Chances of Tyson Fury and Dwight Howard Wrestling In WWE
In an interview with The Sporting News, Triple H spoke about the possibility of celebrities like Tyson Fury and Dwight Howard wrestling for the WWE. Fury previously wrestled Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019. Here are highlights:. On Tyson Fury in WWE: “I think Tyson Fury is chomping at...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Won’t Rule Out Undisputed vs. Elite, Comments On Jon Moxley’s Value to AEW
In an interview with In The Kliq, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the possibility of the Undisputed Elite battling the Elite on AEW TV. That seems more unlikely than it did with the release of Bobby Fish, injures to Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly and recent suspensions of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Seen With Visible Bite Mark or Bruise During Capcom TV Stream
– As previously reported, AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega is in Japan at the moment, and he’s recently been seen visiting the SEGA and Haoming officers. Omega recently took part in Capcom TV over the weekend, and during the livestream, it was noticed that Omega had appeared what to be a visible bitemark or bruise on his forearm.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 9.19.22: Judgment Day Celebrate, More
-My Retro Review of In Your House: Ground Zero can be found here. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -Headlines: Damage CTRL run RAW and Bayley calls her shot as...
Comments / 0