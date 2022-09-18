Nate Diaz is looking forward to a fight inside the squared circle. Nate Diaz‘s time with the UFC has come to an end. However, this does not mean that he is finished with combat sports. Following his last fight, a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz announced it may be time for him to try out a new sport. Many believe that this is a hint that he will be transitioning to boxing. Now he admits that it isn’t so much a transition because he has been boxing since he was a child.

