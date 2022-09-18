Read full article on original website
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20Adrian HolmanAurora, IL
My Experience at Wok N Fire - South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Liv Morgan On SmackDown
Shotzi officially turned babyface this past Friday on "SmackDown" when she rescued Raquel Rodriguez from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. However, WWE reportedly had a different creative direction for the segment prior to the show. According to Fightful Select,...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event
Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
411mania.com
The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys
– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
Yardbarker
WWE star is apparently getting a character makeover and Bray Wyatt may be involved
It looks like we will be seeing a different Alexa Bliss in the near future. Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Bayley ripped on Bliss for being a shell of herself. Bayley beat Bliss during the main event and during the match, the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not putting everything she had into the match. The idea was to get across to fans at home that she's lost a step.
411mania.com
Battle Slam Aftermath Set For This Weekend With World Title Tournament
Battle Slam Aftermath will take place this weekend, featuring a World Championship tournament and more. You can check out the updated lineup for the event below, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia:. * World Championship Tournament Match: Leon Ruff vs. Adam Priest. * World Championship Tournament Match: Lil’ Scrappy vs....
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
411mania.com
SHINE 74 Results: Ivelisse Defends SHINE Championship, More
SHINE 74 took place on Sunday evening, featuring several title matches and more. You can see the results below from the Clearwater, Florida show, which aired on Club WWN, per Cagematch.net:. * Labrava def. Devlyn Macabre. * Harley Cameron def. Valentina Rossi. * Tina San Antonio and Kelly Madan def....
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
411mania.com
Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon
Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced
You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
411mania.com
Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock
PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
