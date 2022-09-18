Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
Central Illinois Proud
Tree limbs down in Peoria from Sunday night storms
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning crews cleared tree limbs around Peoria after Sunday night’s round of severe storms in Central Illinois. “They’ve been working kind of continuously throughout the morning, late last night clearing up,” said Peoria Department of Public Works Communications Specialist Nick McMillion.
Central Illinois Proud
Vote for your favorite Peoria County Flag design
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County residents are invited to vote for the flag design they feel best represents the county. Peoria County Board members said neighbors have until Oct. 2 to vote on three finalists in its flag design contest. The three flags can be viewed below:
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
wcbu.org
Eureka looks ahead with major lake facilities upgrade
Buoyed by the promise of a matching funding grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Eureka city leaders are moving ahead with plans for a comprehensive, multiyear improvement project for Eureka Lake, a 30-acre man made impoundment that includes a city park and day-use facilities for the general public.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal approves $3.9 million project to upkeep water quality
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal is working to keep its water healthy for its residents. At Monday’s council meeting the town decided to move forward with a project to upkeep its water quality. The Main Street Water Main Replacement Project has been approved for $3,942,980....
wmay.com
Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion
The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Central Illinois Proud
Retailers express concern about possible Christmas tree price hike
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In Mackinaw, store owner Brett Zehr was concerned he may need to get out of the Christmas tree business. His IGA store sells Christmas trees during the holiday season. “I’ve looked into it greatly. Christmas tree farms are declining. There’s less and less farms,...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Peoria man is dedicated to service, bringing community transformation
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Whether greeting little ones getting off the school bus or guiding older ones behind bars, Angel Cruz has embodied the term “service” in the Peoria community. This week’s CI Hero coincides with Hispanic Heritage month and Cruz said he’s embracing dedication and Latino...
Central Illinois Proud
Time capsule opened exactly 122 years after being sealed
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — While demolishing the Hale Memorial Church this summer, workers found a time capsule in one of the cornerstones of the church. After finding a date on the box, they finally opened it exactly 122 years after it was sealed. The KDB group of Peoria acquired...
Central Illinois Proud
Tornado confirmed in Le Roy Sunday night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln was able to confirm that damage on the south side of Le Roy was caused by an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph. You can see the details of their report below. Rating: EF-0 Estimated Peak...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Smith Street reopened after gas leak
UPDATE: 4:05 p.m. — Smith Street near Steubenvilles has reopened in Peoria Tuesday. According to firefighters on the scene, there was a gas leak in a house, which has now been vented. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department closed part of Smith Street near Steubenvilles Street in...
State Police: Traffic slowing on I-55 Tuesday evening
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials in Sangamon County announced that traffic on Interstate 55 will be slowed down Tuesday evening. The officials said an electric company will be installing new power lines along the highway near Williamsville from approximately 8 to 9 p.m. To allow the lines to be safely brought across […]
starvedrock.media
Possible tornado in Bureau County Sunday; grain bin lands on blacktop
Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Over 1,900 customers still without power in the area
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, 1,923 customers in Peoria County were in the dark Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 9:45 a.m. Monday, around 30 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Details...
theshoppersweekly.com
Jubilee College Historic Site reopens for tours
Jubilee College State Historic Site, one of Illinois’ earliest educational institutions, is reopening for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with the last tour time daily at 4:30 p.m. The site has not offered regular public hours for nearly a decade. Jubilee College State Historic...
25newsnow.com
Compensation possible for long power outages due to storms
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Thousands of area residents and businesses were without electricity from storms that hit the area late Sunday night and early Monday morning. For some customers, power was out for more than 10 hours. Monday night, some 300 Peoria County customers were still in the dark.
One tornado confirmed in Monday morning storms
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois. Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town. More damage was visible to […]
1470 WMBD
Pekin business target of vandalism
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin business described as a “metaphysical shop” says it was the target of vandalism. Megan Matthews co-owns “Eye of Newt” — selling spiritual items, and is a gathering place for people needing spiritual guidance. She recently found a oily residue...
