Austin, TX

The Spun

Recruiting Experts React To Arch Manning Visit Cost News

Last weekend, Sam Khan at The Athletic published an in-depth piece on how much Texas spent during Arch Manning's official visit. According to Khan, the Longhorns spent $280,000 to entertain Manning and eight other recruits on their official back in June. The investment paid off in a major way, as Texas wound up landing the five-star signal caller.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Texas Professor's Student Football Email Is Going Viral

With Texas set to join the SEC within the next few years, one UT history professor vouched for the Longhorns and their following as being worthy of the conference. Sharing a student's email to his Twitter account on Tuesday who admitted that he won't be coming to class on Tuesday or Thursday because of Texas' road game vs. the Red Raiders this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’

A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Texas Football Star Reportedly Not Arrested Monday

Update: DeMarvion Overshown was reportedly not actually arrested on Monday, per a report. Earlier: Texas senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was reportedly arrested on Monday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, per 247Sports. The information comes via a police spokesperson from the Van Zandt County Police Department in...
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

Will San Antonio ever be home to another major league sports team?

San Antonio has become a destination for premier sporting events despite the lack of a second major league team. Several large-scale, revenue-generating events have been held in the city to great fanfare, including multiple NCAA tournaments. The San Antonio Spurs, the city’s only major league professional team, have been a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state

This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
SAN MARCOS, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Goodstock by Nolan Ryan in Round Rock

Round Rock – Cattle ranchers across Texas work all day, every day, to produce some of the finest filets of beef you’ll find. The best place to find these cared for cuts of beef is your local butcher, and in Round Rock, there’s a meat market that showcases a particular rancher’s array of beef, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Reform Austin

ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas

College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
