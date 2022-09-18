Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
Top Texas WR Target Jalen Hale Announcing Decision Wednesday
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Recruiting Experts React To Arch Manning Visit Cost News
Last weekend, Sam Khan at The Athletic published an in-depth piece on how much Texas spent during Arch Manning's official visit. According to Khan, the Longhorns spent $280,000 to entertain Manning and eight other recruits on their official back in June. The investment paid off in a major way, as Texas wound up landing the five-star signal caller.
Look: Texas Professor's Student Football Email Is Going Viral
With Texas set to join the SEC within the next few years, one UT history professor vouched for the Longhorns and their following as being worthy of the conference. Sharing a student's email to his Twitter account on Tuesday who admitted that he won't be coming to class on Tuesday or Thursday because of Texas' road game vs. the Red Raiders this weekend.
247Sports
Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’
A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Texas Football Star Reportedly Not Arrested Monday
Update: DeMarvion Overshown was reportedly not actually arrested on Monday, per a report. Earlier: Texas senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was reportedly arrested on Monday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, per 247Sports. The information comes via a police spokesperson from the Van Zandt County Police Department in...
tpr.org
Will San Antonio ever be home to another major league sports team?
San Antonio has become a destination for premier sporting events despite the lack of a second major league team. Several large-scale, revenue-generating events have been held in the city to great fanfare, including multiple NCAA tournaments. The San Antonio Spurs, the city’s only major league professional team, have been a...
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
texasstandard.org
In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state
This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Goodstock by Nolan Ryan in Round Rock
Round Rock – Cattle ranchers across Texas work all day, every day, to produce some of the finest filets of beef you’ll find. The best place to find these cared for cuts of beef is your local butcher, and in Round Rock, there’s a meat market that showcases a particular rancher’s array of beef, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.
tigerdroppings.com
Fan Ran Onto Field During Texas Game and Attempted To Mount Longhorns Mascot Bevo
My point exactly. You’re killing your father Larry. Exactly. Like the two handlers did (rolleyes).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Texas barbecue restaurant fined $230K in back wages for 274 workers
Black's Barbecue was awarding tips to managers, a violation of federal law.
ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas
College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
Click2Houston.com
At one last reunion, veterans of La Raza Unida political movement pass along their torch
SAN ANTONIO — Just off the historic West Side, where many of this city’s Mexican American civil rights fights were waged, the old Texans walked past unknowing college students and filed into the Durango Building. They were once deemed radicals on the front lines of the fight for...
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
Texas Arts and Crafts Fair Celebrates 50 Years of Lone Star Talent
Edith Maskey had just begun her art practice 50 years ago when she took a chance and entered her work for consideration in the inaugural Texas Arts and Crafts Fair in Kerrville. “It was the first juried show I ever entered, and there were so many people applying,” recalls the...
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
613K+
Followers
76K+
Post
344M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0