In an interview with The Ringer, Dax Harwood spoke about FTR’s time in WWE and how Vince McMahon didn’t see see them as much more than teachers. Here are highlights:. On Vince McMahon’s perception of them: “We got to the main roster, and things happened on the main roster, but Vince [McMahon] never saw [us] as anything [other than] helping teach the guys. For example, Heavy Machinery (the team of Otis and Tucker); we were working with them on all the house shows, and teaching them. They were very young, but very good. They had great potential, both of them, but we were tasked with teaching them tag team wrestling. And when you get stuck in that, you never move from that position. That, in turn, is the reason we asked for a release after a year and a half.”

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO