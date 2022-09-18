Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
mmanews.com
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
Watch Israel Adesanya's epic trailer for Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281: 'He who laughs last, laughs best'
Israel Adesanya knows how to build up his fights. In perhaps his biggest fight to date, Middleweight champion Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) meets former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. Adesanya will look...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia has no chance against Tank Davis says Jeff Mayweather
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Bobby Lashley retains U.S. title against Seth Rollins with Matt Riddle assist
Seth Rollins may have believed that he'd put his rivalry with Matt Riddle to bed after winning their match at Clash at the Castle. However, Riddle made it clear that he was not yet done with Rollins on Monday Night Raw. Rollins opened Raw by challenging Bobby Lashley for the...
WWE・
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
mmanews.com
Pimblett Shares What Would Be “Biggest PPV In UFC History”
UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett believes that a clash with former two-division champion Conor McGregor would mark the promotion’s biggest-ever pay-per-view. Since arriving in the Octagon last September, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Pimblett has quickly risen to the surface as one of the fastest-rising stars on MMA’s biggest stage.
mmanews.com
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight
The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time
Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’
Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
