Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 20
WEST MONROE, La. — (9/20/2022) A stout ridge of high pressure continues to control the weather forecast across much of the central and southern United States this week. While a series of weak fronts should help us out this weekend, temperatures will approach record highs over the next few afternoons.
myarklamiss.com
Weekend Evening Weather – Sunday, September 18th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you stepped outside today and thought, “man it’s a little hot out here”, you’d be correct. Sadly these above-average temperatures are here to stay for the next week or so. Regarding tonight’s forecast, it should be calm, quiet, and...
Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Sept. 20, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
myarklamiss.com
Union County Fair kicks off on Tuesday, September 20
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Union County Fair is in full force this week at the Union County Fairgrounds. The fair runs until September 24th. Doors open at 5 PM each day. Below is the full lineup of events:. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20. 8:00 am – 11:00 am Home Economics Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myarklamiss.com
NBC 10 News Today: Women in Sports
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to be closed to the public on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed to the public due to a private event. For further questions, call 318-329-2400.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: The place to get some spice in life
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back. It has been around since 2017 and customers...
KNOE TV8
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Rollin’ on the River happened in downtown Monroe Saturday evening for a big celebration. Citizens joined Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe to unveil their new Monroe Main Street and Monroe Downtown logo at the Downtown RiverMarket 30 minutes after the event kicked off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
Winnsboro man killed in early morning crash
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, shortly after 12:45 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop F were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road.
Jonesboro, September 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Calvin High School basketball team will have a game with Weston High School on September 20, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-Year-Old Hunter Graham Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Franklin Parish (Franklin Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Saturday that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish.
KNOE TV8
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A retired Monroe resident suspects more than 130 envelopes delivered to his house marked by the Louisiana Workforce Commission could be a sign of fraud. Monroe resident James Murphy bought his home in July 2021 after the original builder passed away. Murphy said before he bought the house, no one had ever lived at that address.
KNOE TV8
OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman in U.K., experiencing queen’s death firsthand
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident Ruth Ulrich is in London right now seeing all of the events regarding the queen’s death firsthand. Ulrich says there were so many people in the Buckingham Palace area that they closed it down four hours earlier than planned. “Pretty much the best...
KNOE TV8
Union Parish officials searching for armed robbery suspects
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men related to an armed robbery that happened in Ouachita Parish on Sept. 20, 2022. UPSO says three people were involved in the robbery but one was already arrested, and they are still searching for two others. The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot near Vanco Ln. in Downsville near Foster Rd. and Yard Rd.
Ouachita Parish Public Library’s main branch to get over $6 million in technology upgrades
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Public Library’s main branch is soon to get over $6 million in technology upgrades. This multi-million dollar project is in its early stages of planning, but branch manager, Holly Priestley, says these upgrades couldn’t come at the perfect time. “This is going to give us an opportunity to bring […]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Louisiana-Monroe football player Stacey Wilkins arrested for domestic battery
Lousiana-Monroe offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins was arrested on a domestic battery charge, according to reports. Wilkins admitted to striking his partner in the face according to the police report. Wilkins stated he did strike his partner in the face area. He was moved to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Mayor addresses liquor petition and city’s stance
The citizens of the city of Ruston have an opportunity to sign a petition that would lead to a March vote on expanded sales of liquor in local grocery stores. The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee working closely with Walmart and Brookshires Grocery Company is currently seeking signatures from registered voters within the city of Ruston. The petition began Sept. 15 and has 60 days to obtain the Louisiana state law required-minimum of 25% of the registered voters (2,454 signatures) in order to get the proposition on a ballot.
Comments / 0