4-vehicle crash cleared on eastbound Highway 71
The eastbound lanes of Highway 71 are back open after Austin Police closed them due to a crash involving four cars Wednesday morning.
Two lanes of I-35 southbound have reopened following closure in both directions from a tractor-trailer fire
AUSTIN, Texas — Two lanes on southbound Interstate 35 near State Highway 45 have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. At around 11:30 a.m., TxDOT tweeted that two lanes of the road have been reopened following a complete shutdown in both...
5 people injured in 4-vehicle crash in East Austin: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - Five people were injured following a four-vehicle crash in East Austin Tuesday night. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Dr. One adult was declared a trauma alert, and three teenagers have serious...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
One person injured, pet dies after fire burns trailer, RV and car in Wells Branch
One person was injured and a pet died after a early morning fire burned a trailer, an RV and a car early Tuesday morning. Travis County ESD 2 crews say they responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. on Connie Street southwest of Grand Avenue Parkway. When crews got...
City of Kyle crews work to repair broken water main
KYLE, Texas - City of Kyle crews are working to repair a broken waterline main Tuesday evening. The city said the broken waterline is on Star of Texas Dr. Residents of Star of Texas Dr. between Solado Dr. and Burleson St., and residents on Rodeo Cove, may experience interruptions in their water service while repairs are made.
Hays County tries to ease traffic for commuters
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — As Hays County grows, so does its traffic. That’s why the Hays County Commissioners Court has delegated up to $2.5 million for a project that could create an alternate route for commuters getting into Austin. Commissioners are hoping to bridge State Highway 45 to...
Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin
Austin — Austin Police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverleaf Drive. She crashed head-on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she didn't...
A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
Police: Argument leads to deadly stabbing in north Austin
A man died after a stabbing over the weekend in north Austin, the Austin Police Department said.
Boy shot in shoulder at east Austin home
According to APD, the boy was inside his home in the 1300 block of East Third St. when multiple shots were fired from outside at 11:30 p.m.
One killed, one critical in McGregor crash
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
Victims describe being caught in South Austin building explosion
Three of the victims in Tuesday morning's building collapse in South Austin were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to two of those victims who said the emotional scars and trauma of what they experienced run deep.
Woman calls for larger police presence at Zilker after thousands stolen in car burglary
AUSTIN, Texas — Crime against property in Austin is down 4% compared to this time last year, but the area near Zilker Park is seeing an increase, according to the Austin Police Chief's Monthly Report. Stephanie Ontiveros said a visit to her son's wedding venue went wrong on Saturday.
Victims named in Elgin shooting involving retired trooper
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three people who died in Saturday's shooting in Elgin are Rito Paul Morales, Kristin Morales and Randi Mitchell.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Braunfels (Braunfels, TX)
According to the New Braunfels Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that five vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Travis County
One person has died after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 5300 block of Hudson Bend Road.
Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
