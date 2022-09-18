ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

Related
fox7austin.com

5 people injured in 4-vehicle crash in East Austin: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - Five people were injured following a four-vehicle crash in East Austin Tuesday night. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Dr. One adult was declared a trauma alert, and three teenagers have serious...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
fox7austin.com

City of Kyle crews work to repair broken water main

KYLE, Texas - City of Kyle crews are working to repair a broken waterline main Tuesday evening. The city said the broken waterline is on Star of Texas Dr. Residents of Star of Texas Dr. between Solado Dr. and Burleson St., and residents on Rodeo Cove, may experience interruptions in their water service while repairs are made.
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Hays County tries to ease traffic for commuters

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — As Hays County grows, so does its traffic. That’s why the Hays County Commissioners Court has delegated up to $2.5 million for a project that could create an alternate route for commuters getting into Austin. Commissioners are hoping to bridge State Highway 45 to...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Cannon
CBS Austin

Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin

Austin — Austin Police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverleaf Drive. She crashed head-on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she didn't...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Txdot#Traffic Accident
fox44news.com

One killed, one critical in McGregor crash

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
MCGREGOR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox7austin.com

Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy