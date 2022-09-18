Read full article on original website
Related
Bristol Press
Bristol Historical Society presents volunteer, community service awards
BRISTOL – The Bristol Historical Society recently held its annual dinner and presented its volunteer awards and community service award to a local nonprofit. The Bristol Historical Society presented its Volunteer of the Year awards to two longtime members, Lisa Doyle-Bell and Steve Cowdell. Maya Bringe, president of Bristol Historical Society, said that both volunteers play vital roles.
Register Citizen
'Wonderful memories': Shelton church closing doors after 123 years
SHELTON — Carol Del Sole was 8 when her family joined what was then a thriving Trinity Lutheran Church in the heart of the city’s downtown. That was 1962, and in the ensuing years, she was baptized, confirmed and married in the church she’s always called home. What she has also lived through is a dwindling congregation in recent years — so small in fact, the church, which has been in the city for more than 120 years — is closing its doors.
Bristol Press
Imagine Nation to hold three fall craft programs for children
BRISTOL – Imagine Nation will hold three fall craft programs for children, including one based on Native American farming techniques. “We’re looking forward to offering three brand new programs that are perfect for the fall season,” said Karen Pac, atelierista and Community Education Director at the museum and early learning center at 1 Pleasant St. Pac will be running the programs along with Community Program Coordinator Stephanie Freedman-Edson.
Bristol Press
Mum Festival returns to Bristol this weekend celebrating major milestone
BRISTOL – In celebration of a major milestone, the Mum Festival will return Friday to Bristol in recognition of 60 years of community and neighborhood fellowship. “I think Mum Festival is one of the cornerstones of our city and certainly since it’s been around 60 years in one form or another from its early inception,” said Maria Salice, entertainment festival chair. “It’s a three-day weekend full of events that stand for tradition, longevity and commitment to the citizens of Bristol in promoting their home around the state. It’s about family and friends.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Lights Celebration Slated for Sept. 30
You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.
Bristol Press
Pequabuck River Duck Race returns with vendors, food truck, kids' zone and more
BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race is returning this year as a city-sponsored event, with proceeds supporting the Arts & Culture Commission. The Duck Race, sponsored by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will be held Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thousands of yellow rubber ducks will float down the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first ducks to finish the race will win prizes for the matching ticket numbers. There will also be numerous community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
Bristol Press
Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce holding Open House event
BRISTOL – The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce are holding a “Member and Future Member Open House” event Oct. 13. The open house will be held at the Chamber’s office at The Executive Suites at 440 N. Main St. from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will afford visitors a chance to meet other Chamber members as well as the Chamber board and staff, learn about the benefits to joining the Chamber and ask questions.
Bristol Press
Joan (Heffernan) Soucy
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan (Heffernan) Soucy, who died peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on Sept. 17, 2022 at the age of 87. Joan was born Jan. 27, 1935, and lived almost the entirety of her life in Bristol before moving to Guilford for the past seven months. She was an active member of the American Legion, she enjoyed playing cards, bowling, horseshoes, a can of beer, and a good laugh. Joan brought joy to everyone she met; she was much loved and will be sadly missed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Lynn (Fields) Ingvertsen
Lynn (Fields) Ingvertsen, 65, of Burlington, formerly of Bristol, passed away with her daughters by her side on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, following a brief and hard fought fight with a rare lung disease. Family and friends may gather for a life celebration on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, beginning at...
Bristol Press
Hrisi (Protou) Diakolambrianos
Hrisi (Protou) Diakolambrianos, 70, of Burlington, beloved wife of Lambros “Larry” Diakolambrianos, passed away on Sunday, (Sept. 18, 2022). Hrisi was born on May 12, 1952 in Rhodes, Greece, and relocated to the United States in 1973 together with her family. Hrisi worked at Superior Electric in Bristol...
Bristol Press
Mum Festival expected to impact a number of roads in Bristol this weekend
BRISTOL – Memorial Boulevard will close Friday afternoon and reopen late Sunday because of the Mum Festival. Police this week said the closure will take place at 1 p.m. Friday and remain in place until Sunday, at 9 p.m. The parade will also affect a number of roads on...
Bristol Press
Margaret C. (Radaskiewicz) Orzell
Margaret C. (Radaskiewicz) Orzell, 89, of Bristol, widow of John S. Orzell, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. Margaret was born in Bristol on Aug. 31, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Yaross) Radaskiewicz. A lifelong Bristol resident she worked at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
Downtown Car Show returns to New Britain with classic cars, food, raffles and more
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District, in partnership with the Constitution State Classics Car Club, is hosting the 16th annual New Britain/TD Bank Downtown Car Show Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. “The NBDD’s Car Show always brings a great turnout and is a great event for anyone...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Sep 19th to 25th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, September 19, 2022 to Sunday, September 25th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/16/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Bristol Press
Raymond D. Rich
Raymond D. Rich, 70, of Bristol, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Hartford Hospital. Ray was born Feb. 27, 1952 in Bristol, son of the late Raymond L. and Evelyn (Rich) Rich. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the former Arthur Industries of Terryville. He was a member of Jacklin Rod & Gun Club, and Bristol Fish & Game Club. Ray was an avid bass player, loved hunting and fishing and his dog Chucky.
Register Citizen
New Hartford welcomes country furniture store from Collinsville
NEW HARTFORD – Greg and Kellee Wasoka believe that finely crafted, American-made furniture from native trees is a better value than less durable imported furniture. At their recently relocated America the Beautiful Country Store, customers often pay less for Amish-made hardwood furniture than for furniture made from inferior materials, co-owner Greg Wasoka said.
Bristol Press
Volunteers to clean up Pequabuck River in Plainville; here's how to help
PLAINVILLE – The Conservation Commission is sponsoring a cleanup of the Pequabuck River on Oct. 1 and is seeking volunteers to help. Volunteers will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, along the Pequabuck River behind West Cemetery on North Washington Street. The Conservation Commission organizes a volunteer effort to remove trash from the river each year as part of their "Fall River Cleanup" initiative.
newhavenarts.org
At Long Wharf, An Intimate Invitation To Jelly's Judgment Day
Bryan Terrell Clark as Jack the Bear and Sydney James Harcourt as Jelly Roll Morton. Jeremy Daniel Photo. The Chimney Man launched the musical with a chilling cackle and the conviction of a preacher. As the piano sang an eerie tune, he spoke of people torn from their homeland, their pain a story told in music. He called upon messengers—Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington—and then collapsed the thread with a rousing declaration.
New Haven Independent
Escalating Costs Impede Efforts To Rebuild Fire-Damaged Stores In Downtown Seymour
SEYMOUR –- Town officials are working to secure funding to help rebuild a downtown block of buildings that were destroyed by a fire in April. Economic Development Consultant Sheila O’Malley applied for a $900,000 grant earlier this month through the state Office of Policy and Management. O’Malley said...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown P&Z Approves Big Y Development on South Main
MIDDLETOWN – Despite concerns from several neighboring residents, the Planning and Zoning Commission overwhelmingly approved a proposal for a new Big Y on South Main Street near Randolph Road last week. The 6-1 decision made last Wednesday will allow Stone Point Properties to build a nearly 52,000 square foot...
Comments / 0