ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama A&M falls in home opener to Austin Peay

By Claudia Chakamian
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2Pys_0hzzC5we00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Despite getting on the board first, the Alabama A&M football team couldn’t get much going offensively as Austin Peay spoiled the Bulldogs’ home opener, getting the 28-3 win.

The only scoring from the Bulldogs was a 30-yard field goal from Victor Barbosa. Xavier Lankford got the start at quarterback and went 15-of-23 for 187 yards and a pick while Gary Quarles led the ground game with 83 yards on 23 carries.

Young, No. 2 Alabama roll over Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7

Alabama A&M falls to 0-3 on the season and will open SWAC play next Saturday, Sept. 24, at Florida A&M. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Nick Saban’s biggest fear is exactly what’s happening to the Tennessee Vols this week

Alabama head coach Nick Saban calls excessive praise from the media rat poison. And the Tennessee Vols are getting a full dose this week. Saban has battled “rat poison” from the media for years. Alabama is a perennial threat to win the national championship and they rarely lose. The media is left with little to criticize so it results in incessant praise for the Crimson Tide.
NASHVILLE, TN
WHNT News 19

UNA football drops road contest to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama football team once again started out slow and couldn’t catch up as Chattanooga got the 41-14 win over the Lions. Down 20-0 in the second quarter, the Lions scored two straight touchdowns to make it a one-score game, but then the Mocs pulled away and didn’t […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Clarksville, TN
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
State
Florida State
Huntsville, AL
Football
Clarksville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
City
Huntsville, TN
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Clarksville, TN
College Sports
wkdzradio.com

Missing Woman Located In Tennessee

A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time the number of vehicles involved...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama A M#Florida A M#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Alabama A M#Bulldogs#Swac#Kickoff#Nexstar Media Inc
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee

The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
BRENTWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy