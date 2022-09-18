Alabama A&M falls in home opener to Austin Peay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Despite getting on the board first, the Alabama A&M football team couldn’t get much going offensively as Austin Peay spoiled the Bulldogs’ home opener, getting the 28-3 win.

The only scoring from the Bulldogs was a 30-yard field goal from Victor Barbosa. Xavier Lankford got the start at quarterback and went 15-of-23 for 187 yards and a pick while Gary Quarles led the ground game with 83 yards on 23 carries.

Alabama A&M falls to 0-3 on the season and will open SWAC play next Saturday, Sept. 24, at Florida A&M. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.

