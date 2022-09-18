Missing 72-year-old man found safe
SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man who was last seen in the North Park neighborhood was located and reunited with his family Sunday, San Diego police said.
Rodriguez had gone missing Saturday around 2 p.m. near the 4100 block of Arizona Street, according to authorities .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 2