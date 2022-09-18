ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 72-year-old man found safe

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man who was last seen in the North Park neighborhood was located and reunited with his family Sunday, San Diego police said.

Rodriguez had gone missing Saturday around 2 p.m. near the 4100 block of Arizona Street, according to authorities .

