ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State's James Franklin Isn't Keen on Returning to the SEC

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihtv3_0hzzBZ3k00

The Lions' coach wants to schedule to win Big Ten titles, not to create more Big Ten-SEC rivalries.

Penn State coach James Franklin left Auburn thrilled with his team's 41-12 victory on Saturday, another game he called "tough" and "gutsy."

And if he never has to return, or visit any other SEC school during the regular season while coaching at Penn State, all the better.

After the game, a reporter asked Franklin whether he wants to schedule more of these non-conference series. The head coach didn't flinch.

"No," he said. "No."

It's not like anything negative happened to affect Franklin's view of Auburn or the SEC in a specific way. Heck, he coached there for three years while at Vanderbilt. But at Penn State, Franklin generally wants to follow a particular scheduling model, one that other teams use as well: Schedule non-conference games that you can win.

"There's a reason that this is like one of the only games that's been scheduled in the history of the Big Ten," Franklin told reporters at Jordan-Hare Stadium. "All the data and all the analytics show you you've got to do whatever you can to win your conference."

Penn State on Saturday became the first Big Ten football team to play at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium, which opened in 1935. The Tigers played 435 home games before hosting a Big Ten team.

SEC teams, which play eight conference games, all have an FCS opponent on the schedule this season . But some did schedule big names: Alabama visited Texas, for instance, and Georgia hosted (and routed) Oregon.

College football scheduling is a complicated process that often is undone by its timeline. The Penn State-Auburn series was announced in June 2016, after both teams had gone 7-6 the year prior. At the time it wasn't exactly a headliner of national contenders.

But now, Franklin has a team he believes can contend in the Big Ten. As a result, he wasn't interested in road-tripping to Auburn to play an SEC team in passionate environment — especially after opening the season at Purdue.

But a huge win brought a silver lining.

"This is going to help us," Franklin said after the game. "We're going to build on it. It's a great experience not only for this year for us going forward but also for the freshmen. So really, any of the freshmen through their hopefully six years at Penn State with COVID years [which this freshman class doesn't receive], they won't have to play one of these games again."

Penn State's future Power 5 non-conference road trips are to West Virginia in 2024, Temple in 2026 and Syracuse in 2028.

Of course, the Lions could be headed to USC as early as 2024.

Watch Franklin's full post-game press conference courtesy of Lions247.

Read More

The Penn State-Auburn report card

Rapid Reaction: Penn State's defense throttles Auburn 41-12

The Montreal Alouettes are interested in Sean Clifford

For Penn State's Drew Allar, poise comes naturally

Penn State proposes expanding alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
EUGENE, OR
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
City
Auburn, PA
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
City
Vanderbilt, PA
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors

If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program. For now,...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names College Football's "New Alabama"

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama is no longer the head of the college football class. On Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said former Crimson Tide coach Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a comparable juggernaut. "In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. "Why...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sec#Lions#Jordan Hare Stadium#Tigers#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
655
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

 https://ww.si.com/college/pennstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy