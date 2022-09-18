Read full article on original website
Flippin Over2021
2d ago
I'm so sorry for your loss, losing a child is by far the hardest pain a parent can ever endure. My thoughts prayers are with you all...
Local fire dept. earns “superior” rating for first time
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last month, the Florida Department of Health did a routine inspection of Jackson County Fire Rescue’s EMS division. The department received a superior rating for the first time ever, the highest possible. Chief Charles Brunner said achieving this rating was one of his many goals after becoming chief. “I explained […]
A couple is still recovering from home destroyed in the Adkins fire
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Laurie and Paul Shuman’s home burned down six months ago in the Adkins fire. Ever since they have been trying to move forward. “Our lives have been turned upside down,” Shuman said. Everything was destroyed in the fire. This was the second time the Shuman’s had to start over. They […]
WJHG-TV
Abel Ortiz back on trial for 2019 Panama City Beach fatal shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Testimony began Tuesday in the felony murder and attempted armed robbery trial of Abel Ortiz. He was previously tried twice, both ultimately resulting in mistrials. Ortiz, 20, is one of five suspects arrested in the 2019 killing of Edward Ross, 30, who was shot...
wtvy.com
Two juveniles arrested after church burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday afternoon Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Upon arrival officers found signs of forced entry along with items missing and damage done to the interior of the church. With help of the surrounding community, two individuals responsible...
Ozark man killed in Walker County crash
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
Bonifay police still investigating Saturday night murder
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police are still trying to uncover the details of a Saturday night murder in Bonifay. 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough was found lying in the Eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near the Grocery Outlet in Bonifay. Around 11:45 pm, someone turning onto the highway found his body with a gunshot wound to the […]
holmescounty.news
Brothers in custody after foot chase put schools on lockdown
Two brothers are in custody following a foot chase that had Holmes County High School and Bonifay K-8 School on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, and Sean Dawson Reid, 23, were apprehended after a combined effort by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Bonifay Police Department tracked the men down to a residence on Banfill Avenue after a search of the area across the highway from Dollar General.
WJHG-TV
Student enrollment increases in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The school year is in full swing, and classrooms in Walton County are packed. As the population in the county grows, schools are racing to keep up. “When I started six years ago, we had about 650 students,” Kristin Lewis, principal of Freeport Elementary School,...
wtvy.com
Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made in connection to a house fire in Dothan on Monday. According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded alongside units with the Dothan Fire Department on September 19 to a home in flames in the 1100 block of Sumter Street.
WJHG-TV
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
WJHG-TV
Jordan Sikes is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -”Ever since I was young, I had a drive to be the best at stuff I cared about and learning has always been one of the things I cared about and had a passion for.” That from Jordan Sikes is a Bay offensive lineman with a 13-pancake block game and a 4.3 grade point average!
WJHG-TV
New EMS service coming to Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many would say keeping the people of Bay County safe is a top priority. “As the population grows, certainly the need grows. As more tourists come to our area, the need grows,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. The need for ambulances in Bay...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a kitten who was very fitting for the start of fall. “Autumn” and many other animals are available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this season.
wtvy.com
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022....
wtvy.com
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An 18-year-old Cottonwood man was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along Ross Clark Circle. Blade Corley, identified by coroner Robert Byrd, lost control of his motorcycle, and fell to the pavement before a he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lanes of the state highway.
Abel Ortiz is back in court for a third murder trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man charged with murder is back on trial for the third time. 20-year-old Abel Ortiz is part of a group of five men accused of killing 31-year-old Ed Ross in Panama City Beach in 2019. Ortiz’s first trial ended in a mistrial in late March. His second trial ended […]
Little Village to host first ever Local Art Fest in St. Andrews
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– ‘Keep St. Andrews Salty’ is the tagline for Historic St. Andrews. The Panama City neighborhood is known for its artistic culture and unique and independent small businesses. Little Village is celebrating the artists who make the St. Andrews neighborhood a thriving community through the first ever Local Art Festival. The event […]
SUV crashes into Okaloosa Co. school bus, driver injured
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of Highway 4, according to a Facebook post. Pictures the officials posted to Facebook show the front of an SUV completely crushed. Debris is also shown all in the roadway from […]
washingtoncounty.news
Vernon fires second clerk in seven months
The Vernon City Council moved to fire City Clerk Karen White when they met in regular session Monday night. The move came after allegations of assault and intimidation and inappropriate behavior had been brought to light over the last few meetings. City Attorney Michelle Jordan advised the council that she...
niceville.com
Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a gun at partygoers
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a gun at partygoers in Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Over the weekend, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said it was called to a home on Margaret Boulevard in DeFuniak Springs after a 9-1-1 call about a man pointing a gun at partygoers.
