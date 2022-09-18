ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Watch: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Breaks Free For 78-Yard Touchdown vs. UTSA

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqt7Y_0hzzBDt000

After a slow start to the game, the Longhorns Heisman candidate has made his presence in the game known.

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson got off to a slow start in the Week 3 matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners , rushing 10 times for 27 yards through the first quarter and a half of play.

After that, however, Robinson's Heisman talent began to show through, with the Longhorns star breaking the game wide open with a 78-yard touchdown run on Texas' second offensive play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

The rush gave Robinson 136 yards on 16 carries and was his second touchdown of the game. The run was also the longest of Bijan Robinson's career to date.

The big play couldn't have come at a better time for the Horns, who were deadlocked in a 17-17 tie entering the second half .

In fact, at one point in the game, UTSA led 17-7 and seemed to have all the momentum on their side.

It was exactly then that Robinson began to take over the game and helped put the Longhorns back on top.

Robinson will hope to continue his explosive play, and help the Longhorns fend off the upset-minded Roadrunners for the rest of the second half.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#The Utsa Roadrunners
NewsTalk 1290

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Goodstock by Nolan Ryan in Round Rock

Round Rock – Cattle ranchers across Texas work all day, every day, to produce some of the finest filets of beef you’ll find. The best place to find these cared for cuts of beef is your local butcher, and in Round Rock, there’s a meat market that showcases a particular rancher’s array of beef, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Reform Austin

ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas

College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap

There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Central and South Texas these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?

If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
KILLEEN, TX
thedailytexan.com

‘Completely absurd’: Student organization to challenge I-35 expansion to 20 lanes

UT students and faculty are organizing to resist the potential expansion of Interstate 35 from 12 to 20 lanes. Rethink35 is a new student organization aiming to call attention to the adverse environmental, financial and health effects they say accompany the proposed highway expansion. Instead of expansion, the group advocates for transforming downtown I-35 to a “green boulevard” with wide sidewalks, bus and bike lanes, said Miriam Schoenfield, an associate professor of philosophy.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy