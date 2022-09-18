Watch: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Breaks Free For 78-Yard Touchdown vs. UTSA

After a slow start to the game, the Longhorns Heisman candidate has made his presence in the game known.

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson got off to a slow start in the Week 3 matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners , rushing 10 times for 27 yards through the first quarter and a half of play.

After that, however, Robinson's Heisman talent began to show through, with the Longhorns star breaking the game wide open with a 78-yard touchdown run on Texas' second offensive play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

The rush gave Robinson 136 yards on 16 carries and was his second touchdown of the game. The run was also the longest of Bijan Robinson's career to date.

The big play couldn't have come at a better time for the Horns, who were deadlocked in a 17-17 tie entering the second half .

In fact, at one point in the game, UTSA led 17-7 and seemed to have all the momentum on their side.

It was exactly then that Robinson began to take over the game and helped put the Longhorns back on top.

Robinson will hope to continue his explosive play, and help the Longhorns fend off the upset-minded Roadrunners for the rest of the second half.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .