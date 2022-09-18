ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii

 3 days ago
Police: Young girl found alive after alleged abduction in Hawaii, manhunt underway The 15-year-old girl reportedly convinced the abductor to stop for food and escaped after her captor went inside. (NCD)

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday.

Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

The arrest follows a two-day ordeal that began Friday afternoon near Waikoloa Beach on the island of Hawaii.

Mikella Debina was reportedly with her boyfriend when a man wearing a mask, believed to be Mahi, approached them and held them at knifepoint, according to Mikella Debina’s aunt.

“He had my niece tie up her boyfriend, blindfold him, and then took her,” Laurene Debina told Hawaii News Now.

Police issued a county-wide alert followed by an Amber Alert, the first ever on the island, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

Mikella Debina’s dress and bag were later found near the Kona International Airport, over 20 miles away, police said.

On Saturday morning, Mikella Debina allegedly escaped from the suspect’s vehicle in Hilo.

Cher Debina, the girl’s mother, told West Hawaii Today that her daughter convinced the abductor to stop for food because she was hungry. Mikella Debina escaped after the man went inside, Cher Debina said.

Following the capture of Mahi, Hawaii Island Police told Maui Now that the investigation was ongoing.

Public Safety
