Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Police: Cape Coral man threatened neighbor with machete over dog poop

A Cape Coral man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he threatened his neighbor with a machete following an argument over dog poop on the neighbor’s lawn. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Eduardo Aguila, 65, was arrested at around 9:10 a.m. after officers responded to a disturbance at a Cape Coral home. The victim, Aguila’s neighbor, told police that he and Aguila got into an argument over Aguila’s dog pooping in the victim’s yard. The victim said the dog going over to his property has been an ongoing issue.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person shot in Fort Myers on Monday

One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Fort Myers Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of check fraud, stealing over $100K

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after Cape Coral police say he used personal information to make counterfeit checks and stole over $100,000. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Dysean Isiah Bryant, 21, was arrested and faces fourteen counts of unlawful possession of personal identifying information, coupled with evidence of grand theft of around $106,691.25. He was already incarcerated at the Lee County Jail on separate charges.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police investigating gunfire on Velasco Street

Fort Myers police are investigating gunfire reported on Velasco Street late Tuesday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a Shot Spotter alert came through at around 11:30 p.m. reporting gunfire on the Velasco side of Royal Palm Gardens Apartments, located at 2909 Blount St. Police say that side...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two suspects arrested, accused of stealing a van from 7-Eleven

Two suspects were arrested after Cape Coral police say they stole a van from 7-Eleven on Cape Coral Parkway on September 16. Xavier David Sturgeon, 19, and Nicole Lynn Waynee, 24, were arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft, and use or possession of an ID of another person without consent, according to Cape Coral Police Department.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County man sentenced to 5 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A Lee County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday. The State Attorney’s Office says Rodney Andrew Thurman, 47, was found guilty and sentenced on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years in prison for each, with the sentences running concurrently.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Harbour Heights man sentenced to 13 years for toddler son’s drowning death

A Harbour Heights man was sentenced Tuesday morning to 13 years in prison for the accidental drowning death of his 19-month-old son in 2020. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Shahzad Sayed, 28, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, for one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres drug dealer sentenced to 14 years in prison

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking. Samuel Lewis was found guilty in August during a one-day trial in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Lewis, of Lehigh Acres, was sentenced on Sept. 8. He was found...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man calls 911, is arrested after woman found dead in Charlotte County home

A man was arrested on Friday after Charlotte County deputies say he called 911 and a dead woman was found in his home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas M. Fontanez, 21, is being investigated as a suspect in the death of a 20-year-old woman. The incident occurred at a home on Bermont Road, when Fontanez called 911 to say he had hurt the woman during an argument. When deputies arrived at the home, they found the woman dead.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman spied on by drone while changing

You’ve heard of a peeping Tom, but what about a peeping drone? That’s what one woman says was spying on her while she changed inside her home in Collier County. A woman says she and her mother both noticed a strange noise outside, and when they looked out the window, they saw a drone staring back at them.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

NAACP filing complaint against Cape Coral police for high school brawl arrest

The Lee County NAACP is filing a complaint against the Cape Coral Police Department for an arrest made after a brawl at a basketball game hosted at Mariner High School. The NAACP says that David Church, 46, was denied his right to file a complaint as a victim when CCPD arrested him in the wake of a brawl that broke out at a Sept. 7 basketball game between Ida Baker and Dunbar high schools. Church, from Lehigh Acres, faces a battery charge. Investigators say he ran from the stands and punched a coach in the face during the game, igniting the fight.
CAPE CORAL, FL

