2 waiting on trial for trafficking Fulton teen facing more charges in DeKalb, attorney general says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of people arrested last year on human trafficking charges in Fulton County last year are now facing more child sex crime charges in DeKalb County, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were two of four people arrested...
Victim’s family speaks out after music executive arrested for murder released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Well-known Atlanta music executive Chaka Zulu was arrested for murder following a shooting back in June. Zulu is out on bond, but the family of the man who died in the shooting is frustrated that their son’s alleged killer is not behind bars. The parents...
Missing 24-year-old woman was murdered; her body disposed of, police say
ATLANTA — Police have arrested one person they believe to be responsible for the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Channel 2 Action News brought you a live update on the case from police on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m. Tuesday, in which they announced that they think that Lenoir was killed and her body disposed of.
Chaku Zulu responds to murder charge after nearly being shot to death
Ludacris‘ longtime esteemed manager, Chaka Zulu, has responded after being charged with murder and other felonies despite nearly dying from being shot during a fracas in Atlanta. Zulu, who was born in Atlanta under the name Ahmed Obafemi, is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during...
Rapper Ludacris' manager turns himself in, charged with June murder
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in a June shooting that left one person dead, and two others--including himself--injured. Obafemi is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and...
Atlanta rapper Gunna holds community events while in jail awaiting trial on RICO charges
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Atlanta rapper ‘Gunna’ held a community event with free merchandise and food on Saturday in College Park. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was not there because he is currently in jail as part of a major gang indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
2 men shot while driving near south DeKalb intersection
Two men were shot Monday evening while driving through a busy intersection in south DeKalb County, police said.
Police searching for car after parking deck shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Atlanta
ATLANTA — An overnight shootout in an Atlanta parking deck has left one person dead, police say. According to Atlanta police, they were called to a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment complex on Northside Drive just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found three people near...
‘They are not going to let me go’: Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows.
Woman seriously injured in DeKalb drive-by shooting
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday while standing outside a home in a DeKalb County neighborhood, according to police.
SUV riddled with bullets crashes into DeKalb County home, driver wounded, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a SUV slammed into a house on Ashley Lane, with a person shot inside. Police believe a suspect fired several rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver and causing them to hit another car, before both ran into the home, according to police.
Woman walking on northwest Atlanta street killed in hit and run, police say
ATLANTA — A woman crossing a busy street was killed in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning. The driver who hit her, left the scene, police say. Atlanta Police officers responded to the deadly hit and run at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue in northwest Atlanta around 2:20 a.m.
Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
Investigation underway at Gwinnett high school after several fights prompt lockdown
An investigation is underway at a Gwinnett County high school, after more than a dozen fights broke out on Monday morning. The fights led to a lockdown at the school. By some accounts, the number of fights ranged from twelve to fifteen — and nearly all were recorded and posted to social media by students.
Shooting victim saved after police apply tourniquet to his wound
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they helped to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Police arrived just after 10 a.m. to a shooting call on the 800 block of Neal St. NW. Upon arrival, police said they applied a tourniquet to the wound before he was transported to the hospital.
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family heartbroken after missing teen’s body found behind townhomes
The family of a missing boy is heartbroken after they say his body was found in the woods next to a townhome community. They want answers and are waiting for more information from investigators. Jamiren Crosby’s family told WSB′s Candace McCowan that he had last been seen alive overnight on...
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
'Stop the violence' | Vigil held to honor man who was gunned down outside Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA — More than 100 people showed up Saturday night to honor a man who was working to make his community a better place for the youth. Atlanta Police Department said 36-year-old Terrence Denson was shot and killed on Sept. 8 outside the 656 Sports Bar and Grille on Pryor Street southwest.
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
