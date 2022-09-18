The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling and have resorted to platooning all three outfielders. The St. Louis Cardinals are in a funk. Every player seems to be in a cold spell, and the outfielders might be hit the hardest. Manager Oliver Marmol announced that going forward, the entire outfield will be a platoon: Against right-handers, the outfield will comprise Corey Dickerson, Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson. Against lefties, it will be Juan Yepez, Dylan Carlson and possibly Brendan Donovan.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO