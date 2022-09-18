BOISE, Idaho — The trial for former Caldwell Police lieutenant Joseph Hoadley, who is accused of using unreasonable force against an arrestee, began in federal court Monday. The incident dates back to March 2017 in which Hoadley is accused of assaulting an arrestee who was handcuffed. The current Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram told Idaho News 6 earlier this year it was officers within the department who reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation because CPD did not have an internal affairs department at the time.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO