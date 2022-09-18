Read full article on original website
Yotes' offensive line pushes team up NAIA rankings
CALDWELL, Idaho — In Monday's NAIA Football Poll, the College of Idaho Yotes jumped six spots to No. 11 in the country. This rise in rankings comes after a 42-24 victory on the road against Southern Oregon University. The team is now 3-0 heading into it's rivalry game against...
Idaho State Police highlight forensic scientists during National Forensic Science Week
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Technology has changed the way we do just about everything these days and advancements in forensic science play a major role in how investigators solve local crimes. Matthew Gamette has been with the Idaho State Police Forensic Services department for 14 years. In that time, he...
Trial for former Caldwell Police officer begins in federal court
BOISE, Idaho — The trial for former Caldwell Police lieutenant Joseph Hoadley, who is accused of using unreasonable force against an arrestee, began in federal court Monday. The incident dates back to March 2017 in which Hoadley is accused of assaulting an arrestee who was handcuffed. The current Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram told Idaho News 6 earlier this year it was officers within the department who reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation because CPD did not have an internal affairs department at the time.
