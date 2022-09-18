DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County have released photos of a suspect vehicle involved in a road rage shooting incident. On Friday, August 26 around 10:24 a.m., the occupants of a grey four door sedan fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and it’s driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322. The suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance in Derry Township after the shooting. You can see the photos below. The back windows appear to be tinted, and there is possibly damage on the driver side back door. There is a belief among some that the make and model of the suspect vehicle is a Lexus IS-250, The investigation continues and the public’s assistance is requested in an effort to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police Det. Ken Platt at 717-564-2550 or kplatt@swatarapolice.org.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO