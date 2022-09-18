Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run
Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Officers are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a Lancaster County hit and run. A 42-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was hit Monday night on Lincoln Highway East. Nathan Kipp remains hospitalized today. Anyone with additional information on the accident is asked to call police.
Five suspects arrested after Swatara Township shooting injures children
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have announced that five more suspects have been arrested after they were allegedly found to be involved in a shooting in which two children were shot shortly before midnight on Aug. 11, 2022. According to police, Officers were dispatched to a home in...
Police looking for vehicle involved in Lancaster County hit-and-run
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian. It happened on Monday around 8:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East. Police say 42-year-old Nathan Kipp was struck by...
Video captures police punching suspect before arrest in Baltimore Co.
In videos circulating on social media, you can see an officer kneeling on the suspect while he's punching him. The suspect ignores the officer's commands to put his hands behind his back.
Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
What’s life like after being shot? These victims tell their stories to PennLive: video
John “JT” Robinson, 25, woke up months after he was shot and asked his mother why his head hurt so bad. “She was like, ‘You don’t remember? You got shot.’ And it was just bad news ever since then,” he told PennLive. Robinson is...
Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
Family struggles to mourn as questions linger about Harrisburg man’s death
Early fall is a difficult time for the Snead family. For years, Julius Snead was one of his family’s biggest support systems during a two-month window when multiple family members died from illness and other causes. But on Sept. 14, Snead died in a shooting that police say is...
Spring Garden Township police warn public about recent robberies
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County, are warning residents about two recent armed robberies. On Thursday, Sept. 8, just before 10 p.m., police said a person parked on the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood and a man "suddenly appeared" at the driver's side door. The robber had a gun and demanded money.
Man Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt When His Car Went Airborne In Central PA: Police
A car flew over a 20-foot-embankment while speeding in central Pennsylvania, police announced in a release on Wednesday, September 21. Anthyoine Vazquez-Jumper of Carlisle was driving west "at a high rate of speed" on West North Street in North Middleton Township when the right front of his car hit a curb, Township police say.
Suspect identity sought after nearly $1,000 dollars merchandise taken from Walmart
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say they are attempting to identify a person accused of stealing more than $900 worth of merchandise. According to the Springettsbury Township Police Department it happened at the Walmart on East Market Street on August 30. Authorities say the suspect...
Missing York City boy found safe
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night. The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located. Prior to being located Martinez had last...
State Police search Willow Street home where woman went missing in 1984
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — State Police were seen searching a Lancaster County home where a woman went missing nearly 40 years ago. Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen at her Willow Street home on June 5, 1984, according to LNP | LancasterOnline. On Tuesday, several State Police vehicles were...
Police incident involving man with a gun resolved without injury in Lancaster County
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were dispatched to a reported subject with a gun in the area of Warehouse Road and Municipal Line, just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man was reportedly threatening to harm himself and was reportedly armed with a rifle and several live rounds of ammunition.
Waynesboro Police investigating park vandalism caught on camera
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park. Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair. The video shows a group of people walking through the...
Homicide charges filed in connection with York County fatal stabbing
On Sept. 13, officers from the Springettsbury Township Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road to check the welfare of the residents. Police say when the first responding officer made entry, they found a deceased female with stab wounds and a wounded male. The male was taken to York Hospital.
Blood Trail Leads Investigators In Baltimore To Man Shot In Head: Police
A late afternoon shooting is under investigation after police in Maryland were called to a crime scene in Baltimore, authorities announced. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Northwest District were called to the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue, where there was a reported shooting.
Investigation Into Road Rage Shooting Incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County have released photos of a suspect vehicle involved in a road rage shooting incident. On Friday, August 26 around 10:24 a.m., the occupants of a grey four door sedan fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and it’s driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322. The suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance in Derry Township after the shooting. You can see the photos below. The back windows appear to be tinted, and there is possibly damage on the driver side back door. There is a belief among some that the make and model of the suspect vehicle is a Lexus IS-250, The investigation continues and the public’s assistance is requested in an effort to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police Det. Ken Platt at 717-564-2550 or kplatt@swatarapolice.org.
Man charged with homicide after woman is found stabbed to death in Springettsbury Township home
A York County man is charged with homicide after a woman was found dead in a Springettsbury Township home last week. Long Nguyen, 55, is charged with killing Trang Pham, 49, at a home on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road. On Sept. 13, police, who went to the home for a welfare check, found her dead from stab wounds in the home's bedroom.
York Police hold monthly community forum on crime
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department hosted their monthly community forum, where residents can discuss crime directly with the department, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. The event allows people to ask the police department how crime is being reduced in their neighborhoods. Because of...
