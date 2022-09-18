ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run

Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Officers are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a Lancaster County hit and run. A 42-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was hit Monday night on Lincoln Highway East. Nathan Kipp remains hospitalized today. Anyone with additional information on the accident is asked to call police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
York, PA
abc27.com

Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Spring Garden Township police warn public about recent robberies

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County, are warning residents about two recent armed robberies. On Thursday, Sept. 8, just before 10 p.m., police said a person parked on the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood and a man "suddenly appeared" at the driver's side door. The robber had a gun and demanded money.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Missing York City boy found safe

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night. The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located. Prior to being located Martinez had last...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Waynesboro Police investigating park vandalism caught on camera

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park. Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair. The video shows a group of people walking through the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
WGAL

Homicide charges filed in connection with York County fatal stabbing

On Sept. 13, officers from the Springettsbury Township Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road to check the welfare of the residents. Police say when the first responding officer made entry, they found a deceased female with stab wounds and a wounded male. The male was taken to York Hospital.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Investigation Into Road Rage Shooting Incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County have released photos of a suspect vehicle involved in a road rage shooting incident. On Friday, August 26 around 10:24 a.m., the occupants of a grey four door sedan fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and it’s driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322. The suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance in Derry Township after the shooting. You can see the photos below. The back windows appear to be tinted, and there is possibly damage on the driver side back door. There is a belief among some that the make and model of the suspect vehicle is a Lexus IS-250, The investigation continues and the public’s assistance is requested in an effort to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police Det. Ken Platt at 717-564-2550 or kplatt@swatarapolice.org.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York Police hold monthly community forum on crime

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department hosted their monthly community forum, where residents can discuss crime directly with the department, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. The event allows people to ask the police department how crime is being reduced in their neighborhoods. Because of...
YORK, PA
