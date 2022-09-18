ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Hutch Post

🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3

TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

KU is in possession of Native American remains

Post last updated at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20; photo updated at 2:15 p.m.:. The University of Kansas has remains of Native American people in its museum collections, according to a statement from administrators. The remains are being stored in the annex of Lippincott Hall, which is the building that...
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
TOPEKA, KS
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kansas Police Officer Arrested After Advocacy From Jay-Z's Team Roc

A former Kansas police officer has been arrested and is facing charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women after Team Roc sued the Kansas City Police Department for alleged misconduct and corruption. Team Roc is a social justice advocacy group co-founded by Jay-Z. The organization's managing director, Dania Diaz,...
KSNT News

Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
MAYETTA, KS
fox4kc.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
OLATHE, KS
