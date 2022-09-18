Read full article on original website
Kansas Jayhawks' amazing 3-0 start and Lance Leipold's secret to success | The Joel Klatt Show
Washington is among the big movers in the rankings of all 131 college football teams after an impressive Week 3 win against Michigan State. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU is in possession of Native American remains
Post last updated at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20; photo updated at 2:15 p.m.:. The University of Kansas has remains of Native American people in its museum collections, according to a statement from administrators. The remains are being stored in the annex of Lippincott Hall, which is the building that...
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
Johnson County sheriff will not answer questions about 2020 election probe
The Kansas Secretary of State reiterates there is no evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election.
Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435
JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
WIBW
Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the Goodyear blimp flying over Topeka. A viewer spotted the iconic aircraft Monday afternoon on the ground at Forbes Field. On the official Goodyear blimp Twitter account, the company said the blimp was headed to...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas
Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Kansas Police Officer Arrested After Advocacy From Jay-Z's Team Roc
A former Kansas police officer has been arrested and is facing charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women after Team Roc sued the Kansas City Police Department for alleged misconduct and corruption. Team Roc is a social justice advocacy group co-founded by Jay-Z. The organization's managing director, Dania Diaz,...
Shawnee bar continues fight for live music permit
Owners of The Social Bar in Shawnee are once again asking the city to approve a permit to continue hosting bands on the weekends.
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional craving
Fried chicken, fried okra and mac & cheese from Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta.Gatorfan252525, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Every city has a local favorite restaurant to have some fried chicken.
Johnson County Sheriff locates owners of 4 found horses
The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office has located the owners of four horses that were found in the county.
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawrence High School vandalism
A judge in Lawrence issued a warrant for a suspect accused of setting fire to the Lawrence High School football field and damaging it.
Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
