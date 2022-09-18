ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin specialist weighs in on over-the-counter hearing aids

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Tucked away in a box full of mementos is Tom O’Connor’s first hearing aid from the 1950s when he was six-years-old. He was born with a hearing impairment and has worn hearing aids his whole life. “It’s a museum piece,” said O’Connor....
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Shoppers react to possible Kroger strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everyday thousands of Central Ohioans stop in to Kroger to shop, but with a recent strike authorization the company said check out lines could become longer while help becomes scarce. Since the start of the pandemic, Holland Howl has had to make more frequent stops to...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Texas Kosher BBQ Championship revisits San Antonio for 8th season

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been keyed as the largest Kosher BBQ Championship in the country, and its eighth annual cookoff is set to be in San Antonio soon. Congregation Agudas Achim presents the all-you-can-eat event on Nov. 6. The competition challenges 20 teams of Jewish pit masters in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY

