Effective: 2022-09-21 10:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jefferson; Van Buren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Van Buren and southern Jefferson Counties through 1130 AM CDT At 1040 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Batavia, or 11 miles west of Fairfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Libertyville and Douds around 1050 AM CDT. Maharishi Vedic City around 1055 AM CDT. Fairfield and Birmingham around 1100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Stockport and Lockridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO