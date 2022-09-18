ORCUTT, Calif. -- The American Legion Post 534 continued to celebrate its 3rd annual summer concert series Today in Orcutt brought by Commander of Sons of the American Legion Saul Cruz.

“It's to raise money for our post. it's open to the public this time that we open our facilities to the public and everyone is welcome”, said Cruz.

Post 534 is known as “The friendliest post on the coast” they fundraise for veterans medical expenses and family needs.

“I mean, anything like, this is, you know, it's just it's a wonderful event. Everybody comes out, they enjoy a great barbecue that we do. But I am at a great price. Great food, great friends, great commodity. And life is good. This is what Orcutit's all about, my community. Family”, said Captain of the Sons of the American Legion, Ty Olivar.

Commander of Post 534 says they begin different patriotic projects in town such as restoring old flags and donate new ones in town.

Steve Mainville

“You see all the flags that are up here and up and down.

That's an Americanism project that we started a couple of years ago. And we've got a really good program going this year that everybody can sponsor a flag for $100 a year”, said Commander of the American Legion Post 534, Steve Mainville.

The Sons of the American Legion began their summer concert series in April and it will go through September.

“It's all about the veterans. And we try to give back to the most and get back in support any better that we can”, said Olivar.

The American Legion Members Continue To Raise Money For Veterans In Orcutt.

The post The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .