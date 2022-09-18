Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk | Malachi Singleton gets an injury that puts him on the sideline
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- Our Arkansas Razorback football insider talks about the recruiting class of 2024, a 2-way lineman that will be making his way down to the hill when the Crimson Tide come to town, a big time Arkansas committed quarterback gets a significant injury, and Otis also talks about a 2023 offensive lineman.
Sitdown with Arkansas golfer Kajal Mistry ahead of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championships begin on Friday at Pinnacle Country Club. While many of the best pro golfers in the world are competing in it, one Razorback golfer finds herself in the mix too. Kajal Mistry was given a sponsor’s exemption to play in...
ESPN projects Hogs to different bowls
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have projected where No. 10 Arkansas may go bowling after the season. It’s obviously to take these projections, for any school, too seriously, but it’s still interesting to know what the national media is thinking. Schlabach has the...
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson | 3 recruits visit Fayetteville unofficially & two reschedule their visits
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- In this week’s Hog Hoops report, our Razorback basketball insider, Kevin McPherson, fills us in on the Hog recruiting trail, three top 35 recruits visit the Hill as Petrino returns to Fayetteville after a decade, how two recruits rescheduled their visit, and he also fills us in on this year’s current Hogs.
