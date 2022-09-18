Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Wind and waves head to the west coast
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two storms are going to impact the state in a wet and windy way this week. In the Gulf of Alaska, rain is pouring into the coastal communities and inland starting at Prince William Sound to the Copper River basin, North Gulf coast, and northern Panhandle.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wet and cool for the last day of summer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy widespread rain continues to impact Prince William Sound, the Copper River Basin and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. It's these areas where a storm total of 3 to 6 inches looks possible, with the heaviest occurring over Cordova and further eastward.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Preparing for the possibility of floods
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska has always faced the threat of floods from the coasts of the Aleutian islands to the valleys of the interior. While each region faces flood threats from different sources, preparing for a potential flood is nearly universal in this state.
alaskasnewssource.com
Western Alaska communities still uncovering damage from major storm
NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s now been more than 72 hours since the remnants of a typhoon smashed into Western Alaska, but the damage and destruction is still being uncovered. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey was in Nome to show us the damage and tell us what people in the area are learning about their property.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Remnants of Typhoon Merbok remain on Northwest coast of Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A strong low pressure system hit the west coast of Alaska on Friday impacting many communities with floods and high winds. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea on Friday, September 16. The storm has continued to move north to the Chukchi Sea where it has remained and is expected to stay until Tuesday, September 20.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage
Residents survey damage near Nome after historic storm.
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents of western Alaska spent Sunday starting to assess the damage and clean up from historic storm
Historic storm weakening over Chukchi Sea: Gusts to 45 m.p.h. and minor coastal flooding still possible into Monday. This weekend's historic storm continues to weaken over the southern Chukchi Sea. Wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h. and minor flooding still possible along NW coast.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska delegates respond to storms hitting western coast
Haugon, who grew up in Golovin, is currently living in Nome with her boyfriend and children. Her family there hunkered down, as they experienced the harsh conditions of the storm. But on Monday, Haugon hopped on a plane and flew out to her hometown of Golovin to help her father who had to evacuate during the storm.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sept. 19, 2022 FastCast
Residents of western Alaska spent Sunday starting to assess and clean up damage from historic storm.
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents survey damage near Nome after historic storm
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage.
alaskasnewssource.com
State shares details on response, recovery plans for west coast storm
State response to the aftermath of the storm in western Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage.
alaskasnewssource.com
907 Sports
Residents of western Alaska spent Sunday starting to assess and clean up damage from historic storm.
alaskasnewssource.com
Storm hits western Alaska
Historic storm weakening over Chukchi Sea: Gusts to 45 m.p.h. and minor coastal flooding still possible into Monday. This weekend's historic storm continues to weaken over the southern Chukchi Sea. Wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h. and minor flooding still possible along NW coast.
"We've got a house ... floating upstream": Massive storm batters Alaska's west coast
Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The storm, the remnant of Typhoon Merbok, was weakening Sunday as it moved north from the Bering Strait into...
alaskasnewssource.com
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
Disaster declared in Alaska as intense storm sweeps homes off foundations
Former Typhoon Merbok became one of the most intense storms impact Alaska in recent history, causing significant flooding and conditions that made it difficult for emergency crews to reach evacuees. Multiple towns across western Alaska were evacuated as former Typhoon Merbok, which transitioned from a tropical cyclone to an intense,...
