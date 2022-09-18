ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Debbie Wallace
3d ago

Why aren't these motels, hotels and storage businesses being investigated? All these places have to have employees involved with these thefts. These have to be inside jobs to be happening repeatedly and with such ease. Someone is setting these people up and passing on info when they check in.

The Kansas City Beacon

The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour

For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.  “We […] The post The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Judge rules 84-year-old David Jungerman competent to continue trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge on Tuesday ruled a first-degree murder trial will continue for 84-year-old David Jungerman. Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert in 2017 outside Pickert's Brookside home. The state rested its case last...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019

ACME Cleansing Company Building, 3200 Gilham Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. At one time, this building was a manufacturing facility. The architectural design of this old building depicts the late 19th and 20th-century revival style. The foundation was concrete and the walls were brick. The property is less than one acre. Located at 32 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri, this building dates back to 1925. The purpose of the plant was to serve as a cleansing plant for household scale garments and upholstery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO
