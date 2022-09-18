Read full article on original website
Plans in the works for expanded Mills County annex building
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are looking at possibly re-designing the county's annex building. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors received a presentation and color design from KPE Architecture, who the county is working with on an expansion for the building located at 403 Railroad Avenue on the southern side of Glenwood. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the development primarily involves a significant expansion of the meeting room, which would also serve as a vaccination area for Mills County Public Health.
2 Glenwood suspects arrested on Mills County warrants
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Police Department reports a pair of warrant arrests from earlier this week in unrelated incidents. Glenwood Police say 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl of Glenwood was arrested Monday on a Mills County warrant. Neppl was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety...
Page County board approves courthouse project window type, security locks
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have made some updates to a significant window replacement project. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved proposed changes to the window locks and glass types totaling $15,148. The changes will be added to the over $700,000 window replacement project through Fine and Sons out of Clarinda the board approved in May. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says she had spoke with Project Manager James Fine who had proposed the changes to the county. She says some of the updates are related to window security measures on multiple floors.
Council Bluffs man arrested on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Authorities say Desantiago's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and Ratliff Road.
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Page County board re-visits wind project decommission, road use agreement strategies
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to clear the air on recent designations regarding agreements for an upcoming wind project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the decommissioning and road use agreements the county is formulating for its portion of Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah with Page County Horizons. County resident Jane Stimson questioned why the board flipped so quickly from two meetings ago when it was discussed to have Supervisor Jacob Holmes possibly work on the road use agreement. However, Supervisor Alan Armstrong cleared the air by saying the one-on-one discussions with legal counsel were abandoned. Instead, they will have a point of contact for the two agreements with information shared with all supervisors.
Shenandoah man booked on Page County warrant
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest last week. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 18-year-old Clayton Michael Kenne Tillman was arrested Tuesday on a Page County warrant for violation of probation stemming from the original charge of a sex offender registry violation. Tillman was taken...
Rock Port man hurt in motorcycle crash
(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a weekend motorcycle accident in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around midnight Saturday at Route AA just east of O Avenue, 2 miles northwest of Tarkio. Authorities say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 49-year-old Michael Maifeld of Rock Port was eastbound when it crossed the center line, exited the north side of the roadway and entered a culvert. The motorcycle impacted the culvert embankment and came to a rest on its left side.
Doy Allee, 87, Sheridan, MO
Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO. Cemetery: Sheridan Cemetery, Vanskyock Addition, Sheridan, MO.
Jesse F. Hetzel, 84 of Malvern, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Montgomery County backs ISAC pipeline petition
(Red Oak) -- A majority of Montgomery County's supervisors support the Iowa Association of Counties' possible involvement in the controversial carbon pipeline issue. By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved a resolution in support of a petition allowing ISAC to intervene in issues surrounding planned CO2 pipelines across the state, with a cap of $500 on the county's expenses. Supervisor Donna Robinson says ISAC's supervisors executive board is surveying counties on whether the organization should intervene in the application documents to the Iowa Utilities Board regarding proposed liquid pipelines by not only Summit Carbon Solutions, but also Navigator CO2 Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions.
Multiple weekend arrests reported in Fremont County
(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports several arrests from over the weekend in unrelated incidents. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Michelle Labbe of Riverton was arrested Friday for Assault with bodily injury. Labbe was taken to the Fremont County Jail and held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
Rural Clarinda man arrested for OWI
(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody on OWI charges following their Thursday arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 54-year-old Jeffrey Darrell Gray of rural Clarinda was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Gray's arrest stems from an investigation into a traffic stop near the intersection of 250th Street and Highway 71.
Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Texas man booked on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Texas man was arrested in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 39-year-old Blair Alder Redd of Lampasas, Texas was arrested shortly after 11:15 a.m. at 1200 East Senate Avenue in Red Oak. Authorities say Redd was charged with 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication.
Shenandoah woman booked on pair of charges
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah woman is in custody for multiple charges following her arrest Friday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested for interference with officials acts while deputies were attempting to serve a court order at Elliott's residence in Shenandoah. Additionally, after Elliott was taken to the Page County Jail, authorities say Elliott assaulted a jailer during the booking process and was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations.
Charlotte J. Dailey-New, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:FuneralName:Charlotte J. Dailey-NewPronunciation: Age:83From:Shenandoah, IowaPreviou…
Page County citizen group takes board of supervisors to court over wind project, ordinance
(Clarinda) -- A Page County citizen group has filed a pleading in the Iowa District Court for Page County alleging "undue influence in the wind energy ordinance battle." In a press release from the Shearer Law Office, officials with the law firm serving as co-counsel for the group state that, among other things, the petition requests granting a temporary restraining order against the Page County Board of Supervisors. If granted, officials say the order would restrict the board from moving forward with any decisions arising from County Ordinance 2019-2 passed in October 2019, which would include items pertaining to the recently approved "Shenandoah Hills" wind project proposed by Invenergy, a Chicago-based energy company.
Red Oak man booked for assault
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest Tuesday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 35-year-old Thomas James Delgado was arrested shortly after 8:25 p.m. for domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow -- an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Delgado's arrest follows an investigation after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 8:05 p.m. in the 200 block of South 2nd Street in Red Oak.
Gabriel James Poptanycz, 37, Independence, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gabriel Poptanycz Memorial Fund to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery:...
